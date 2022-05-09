ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

Copperas Cove businessman dies in boating accident at Temple Lake Park

By Editorial
coveleaderpress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopperas Cove businessman Ronnie Viss died on Saturday evening after a boating accident at Temple Lake Park on Lake Belton. Jen Shugart, with the Texas Parks & Wildlife press office, released a statement on Monday that Texas...

www.coveleaderpress.com

