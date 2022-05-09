Recapping the Season Finale of ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’

Russillo shares his thoughts on all four NBA conference semifinal series (0:30), before talking with Raja Bell about the Grizzlies being down 3-1 to the Warriors, the Mavericks tying up their series with the Suns, how teams should defend Luka Doncic, pre-title concerns for the Bucks creeping into their series with the Celtics, 76ers-Heat, and playoff stories from Raja’s NBA career (15:50). Finally Ryen is joined by comedian Nikki Glaser to discuss her new reality show Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, blackout drunks, awkward sex, where stand-up comedy intersects with social media, and more (46:24), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:16:29).
