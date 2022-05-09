Recapping the Season Finale of ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’

After Joel Embiid drew a foul and scored on Bam Adebayo with a fadeaway jumper, he was kind enough to show his opponent the way out. The third-quarter foul was Adebayo’s second in roughly a minute and his fourth in Game 4—enough for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to pull him from the lineup. The Sixers’ home crowd howled with delight as the call was announced, and Embiid, ever helpful, pointed Adebayo to the Heat bench, where he would remain for the nearly eight and a half minutes remaining in the quarter.

