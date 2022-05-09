ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Highly-contagious BA.2 strain leads to increase in COVID-19 cases in NC, doctor says

By WLOS staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The most predominant COVID-19 strain in North Carolina -- BA.2 -- is leading to a slight increase in cases and is highly contagious. But doctors said the symptoms aren't as severe...

North Carolina State
