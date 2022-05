ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Years of planning are about to pay off – the 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show takes off this weekend. “It’s our hope, though, as people come and see what it’s like to be inside the gates of Ellsworth, to see what it is, to interact with our raider airmen and see what the mission is that we do, that they’ll have a better understanding and appreciation of what we do, and we can strengthen the relationship with the community and our partners,” says Col. Joseph Sheffield, 28th Bomb Wing Commander.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO