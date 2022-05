Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's matchup against right-hander Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles. Isbel started both ends of Sunday's doubleheader against the Orioles, but he's on the bench for Monday's matinee. Hunter Dozier is moving to right field and hitting fifth, while Ryan O'Hearn is returning to the lineup to play first base and bat cleanup. The Royals placed outfielder Edward Olivares on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained right quadriceps, so Isbel will have more opportunities for playing time while Olivares is out.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO