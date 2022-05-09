ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluff City, TN

Traffic stop leads to drug seizure and arrest in Bluff City

supertalk929.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bluff City couple was jailed in Sullivan County, Tennessee following the discovery of drugs during a traffic stop for...

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Xanax pills, meth seized during traffic stop

A routine traffic stop yielded multiple Xanax and pills, and a small amount of meth. Armando Portillo, 33, was arrested in connection with the case. He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The case unfolded at about 12:01 a.m. April 22, when police officers pulled a gray Mazda vehicle in the 2700 block of North Arkansas Avenue. Police identified the driver as Portillo. He was acting "very nervously and fidgety" when an officer asked him for his driver's license. Portillo was then asked to step out of the vehicle for a pat down. Portillo allegedly removed a crack pipe from his front pocket. Authorities then located a clear pouch underneath the driver's seat containing 67 Xanax pills and 107 partial pills along with a white rocky substance that turned out to be meth, police said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
Scott County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Bluff City, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Scott County, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Bluff City, TN
Crime & Safety
Sullivan County, TN
Crime & Safety
WKYT 27

Man killed in Whitley County mowing accident

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a lawn mowing accident in Whitley County. It happened just after 7 Sunday night on Wells Lane between Corbin and Williamsburg. The coroner says Joel Dixon was operating a zero-turn mower, when it hit wet and uneven terrain, causing the mower to flip.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Drugs#Marijuana
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHL

Sullivan Co. woman charged with stabbing boyfriend, locking him in storage unit

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee woman is facing charges after authorities said she stabbed her boyfriend and locked him in a storage unit. Lorraine Hearl, 41, was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. The charges stem from an incident that took place on April 25, when […]
BRISTOL, TN
SCDNReports

Kentucky Mother Shot on Mother’s Day by Son

Kentucky Mother Shot on Mother’s Day by SonScreenshot. A man in Kentucky was arrested and charged with shooting his own mom on Mother’s Day. Jacob Small reportedly got into a fight with his mother, Amber Powell, in Wayne County over an Xbox controller that he had gotten her for Mother’s Day.
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy