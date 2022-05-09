Traffic stop leads to drug seizure and arrest in Bluff City

A routine traffic stop yielded multiple Xanax and pills, and a small amount of meth. Armando Portillo, 33, was arrested in connection with the case. He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The case unfolded at about 12:01 a.m. April 22, when police officers pulled a gray Mazda vehicle in the 2700 block of North Arkansas Avenue. Police identified the driver as Portillo. He was acting "very nervously and fidgety" when an officer asked him for his driver's license. Portillo was then asked to step out of the vehicle for a pat down. Portillo allegedly removed a crack pipe from his front pocket. Authorities then located a clear pouch underneath the driver's seat containing 67 Xanax pills and 107 partial pills along with a white rocky substance that turned out to be meth, police said.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO