Baltimore, MD

Near no-hitter...Orioles whip Royals...NBA family section?

voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Nestor Cortes took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning before Eli White singled, and Anthony Rizzo doubled in a run in the bottom half to lift the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 1-0 for their sixth straight series win. A 27-year-old left-hander making his...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

fadeawayworld.net

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Walker Buehler Owns An Untouchable MLB Record Through 100 Starts

Los Angeles Dodgers‘ star right-hander Walker Buehler is quickly becoming one of the best starting pitchers the game of baseball has ever seen. With his seven-inning, one-run performance on Sunday night against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, the young ace picked up his fourth win of the 2022 season and lowered his ERA to 1.96.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham batting eighth for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Grisham will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 10.4 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ramon Urias scratched Tuesday, Chris Owings added late

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the St. Louis Cardinals. Urias was initially set to start at second base and bat sixth. Chris Owings will now start on second base and bat ninth. Tyler Nevin is the No. 6 batter, followed by Jorge Mateo and Robinson Chirinos.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ramon Urias batting sixth on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Urias will start at second base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Packy Naughton and the Cardinals. Rougned Odor returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 8.6 FanDuel points...
BALTIMORE, MD
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Minor Leaguer Jerming Rosario Named California League Pitcher Of The Week For May 2-8

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jerming Rosario was named the California League Pitcher of the Week for games played May 2-8. The right-hander earned his first win of the season with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga after tossing five no-hit innings and collecting six strikeouts against the Lake Elsinore Storm on May 6. Rosario improved to 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 14.2 innings pitched (five games).
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Royals' Kyle Isbel idle Monday afternoon

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's matchup against right-hander Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles. Isbel started both ends of Sunday's doubleheader against the Orioles, but he's on the bench for Monday's matinee. Hunter Dozier is moving to right field and hitting fifth, while Ryan O'Hearn is returning to the lineup to play first base and bat cleanup. The Royals placed outfielder Edward Olivares on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained right quadriceps, so Isbel will have more opportunities for playing time while Olivares is out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KEYT

Cubs SS Hoerner leaves game after colliding with umpire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner has exited a game against the San Diego Padres with a sore right ankle an inning after colliding with second base umpire Dan Iassogna in center field. Hoerner was on the ground in pain after the collision in the first inning and was tended to by a trainer. He stayed in the game and batted in the second, striking out. He was replaced in the bottom half of the inning by Ildemaro Vargas. Hoerner was running out to take the throw from Jason Heyward after Jurickson Profar hit a flyball over the center fielder’s head for a triple when the collision occurred.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports Expands to Gaming As UTA Signs Twitch Streamer FaZe Swagg (Exclusive)

Twitch streamer, esports athlete and content creator Kris Lamberson (FaZe Swagg) has jointly signed with UTA and Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group. Lamberson, who began gaming full time while recovering from a shoulder injury in college, is known for his Call of Duty and Warzone player tutorials and highlights on Twitch and YouTube, where he has over 4 million followers combined.More from The Hollywood ReporterICM Agent Christina Bazdekis Exits to Join UTA (Exclusive)Paradiso Media Podcast Network Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Electronic Arts Spins Loss of FIFA Rights, Plans Soccer Gaming Future He joined gaming and lifestyle organization FaZe Clan in 2020, and...
FIFA
FOX 2

Cardinals pound Orioles 10-1

Miles Mikolas pitched seven strong innings and the Cardinals offense supplied 10 runs to lead them to a 10-1 drubbing of the Orioles on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. Rookie Juan Yepez got the scoring started in the 2nd inning with a 412 foot home run, his first at Busch Stadium. Then fellow rookie Brendan […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS LA

First ever adult baseball camp being held at Dodger Stadium

If you've ever dreamed of playing baseball at Dodger Stadium, with former Dodger greats to boot, now is your chance. The Dodgers announced Tuesday they will be holding the first ever adult baseball camp at Dodger Stadium. The camp will take place over four days, from July 28-31. It will feature former Dodger stars Nomar Garciaparra, Andre Ethier, Manny Mota, Steve Yeager, Jerry Hairston Jr., Eric Gagné and Bill Russell. Attendees will take part in infield and outfield practice, pitching and catching, bullpen practice and video study. They will also play six seven-inning games over the four days. The camp will end with an awards reception. The price? A cool $3,995 per person. That also includes a full Dodgers uniform and meals. The camp is open to anyone ages 18 and older. A similar will also be held Jan. 8-13, 2023, at Camelback Ranch in Glendale. For details, click here. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

