Cecil County man charged in Delaware auto thefts

NEW CASTLE, DEL. — A Cecil County man is facing several criminal charges for his alleged role in three auto thefts that occurred last month in the parking lots of New Castle convenience stores, according to the Delaware State Police.

DSP investigators identified the suspect as Kevin Vest, 22, of Elkton. In addition, investigators identified Vest’s alleged accomplice as Tiffany Casapulla, 28, of Claymont, Del.

Detectives arrested the two suspects without incident at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Casapulla’s residence, after developing them as suspects through unspecified “investigative means,” police reported.

The investigation leading to the arrests of Vest and Casapulla started at approximately 9 p.m. on April 9, when DSP troopers responded to the Wawa in the 1400 block of Beaver Brook Plaza in New Castle after receiving a complaint regarding a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Investigators determined that a man — later identified as Vest — stole a 2007 Honda Accord that had been in that convenience store parking lot, police reported.

During the follow-up investigation, DSP detectives determined that Vest allegedly sold the stolen Accord to a business on April 12, some three days later, and that he used a forged title to do so, police said. Moreover, a woman — later identified as Casapulla — accompanied Vest during that transaction, police added.

Then, at approximately 10 p.m. on April 13, DSP troopers responded to that same Wawa parking lot after receiving a vehicle-theft complaint, according to police officials, who allege that Vest had stolen a 2007 Volvo S40 from that business property and that he had been accompanied by Casapulla.

As of Friday, the stolen Volvo had not been recovered, police reported.

DSP officials also allege that investigators linked Vest and Casapulla to the April 18 theft of 2002 Ford Taurus from the parking lot of a WaWa in the 1500 block of DuPont Parkway, also in New Castle. As of Friday, the stolen Taurus had not been recovered, police reported.

Vest is facing several charges, including third-degree forgery, identity theft and three counts of motor vehicle theft, according to DSP officials, who further reported that Vest has been released on a $13,000 unsecured bond.

Casapulla is charged with theft of less than $1,500 and three counts each of motor vehicle theft and second-degree conspiracy, police said. Although she was issued a $7,000 unsecured bond in the Delaware vehicle-theft case, Casapulla remained in the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on no bond Friday — pending extradition to Maryland, where she is wanted on an outstanding warrant, police added.