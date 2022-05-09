SCHOLAR ATHLETES: Monahans’ Sanchez earns All-State recognition in high school career

Monahans' Daylin Sanchez (13) walks off the field after a play in last year's against Aubrey in Abilene. Courtesy Photo

For four years, Daylin Sanchez put in the work to finish near the top of his graduating class.

He took dual credit courses, got all As and earned All-State academic recognition for balancing school work along with his football schedule.

With senior year in its final stretch, Sanchez is set to graduate second in Monahans High School’s Class of 2022.

“He’s not just trying to get by with the bare minimum,” Monahans golf coach Cameron Swarb said. “He’s coming in trying to get extra help so he truly understands what it is he needs to learn to better himself.”

Through his high school career, Sanchez kept busy with various activities outside of football and the classroom.

He was in band, participated in FCA and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Sanchez said the key to keeping everything together included staying on top of each assignment so he wouldn’t have to worry about doing it at the last second.

He credits his parents for the motivation to maintain a strong structure.

“They pushed me further than I thought I could,” Sanchez said. “If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be getting all of these awards.”

Before his senior football season started, Sanchez had to overcome some adversity in the form of a broken arm.

The injury forced him to sit out some games, but he was able to return just in time for district play to help the Loboes regroup and make a strong postseason push that saw them play on Thanksgiving week.

Sanchez said that was one of his fondest memories of being part of the Monahans football program.

“It feels great knowing that, even though I’m moving on, there’s kids and people who are going to put their everything into the program the same way I have,” Sanchez said.

Swarb got to see how Sanchez responded to missing playing time, noting that the player had a selfless attitude and was consistently there to support his teammates.

Sanchez won’t continue his athletic career at the next level, as he is planning on going to Texas State to study electrical engineering.

His interest in electrical engineering stemmed from one of the physics courses he took and enjoyed.

He is choosing to go to the San Marcos campus because of the scholarships he received to continue his studies there.

“It seemed like they wanted me more than all the other schools,” Sanchez said.

He’ll get to college with an associate’s degree in general studies under his belt because of the dual credit coursework he took on.

Swarb, who was also one of Sanchez’s math teachers, said he didn’t know what the student-athlete wanted to pursue as a career because he was so good at a variety of things in the classroom.

The coach believes Sanchez could truly do whatever he sets his mind to and do it at a high level, citing his work ethic.

“It wouldn’t shock me if he comes around as an engineer for somebody one day,” Swarb said. “If he has his own company or if he contracts and does his own thing to be his own boss and lead a group, or supervise, I could see him doing that real quick.”

Now that graduation is right around the corner, Sanchez feels grateful because the hard work he put into academics and athletics is paying off.

He wants to make sure the students that are going through Monahans are prepared to give maximum effort in their time at the school.

“Even when things are tough, there’s a way to get through it,” Sanchez said. “All you have to do is put your best foot forward.”

DAYLIN SANCHEZ

MONAHANS

>> Academic Rank: No. 2 (Salutatorian) of 136

>> Sports: Football

>> Academic bio: All “A’s” all four years; Physics award; Dual Credit (will graduate with Associate’s Degree in General Studies)

>> Athletic bio: Football (33 Lead Scholastic Player of the Year; Academic All-State second team; Academic All-District)

>> Activities: Band; National Honor Society; FCA

>> College and major: Texas State (Electrical Engineering)

>> Goals for the future: To get bachelors or masters in electrical engineering

>> Favorite subject: Math

>> Favorite book: The Giver (Lois Lowry)

>> Favorite musician: Kendrick Lamar

>> Role model: My dad