Nick Cave’s son, Jethro Lazenby, has died at age 31

By Ross Cutsforth
thebrag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJethro Lazenby, the son of Bad Seeds lead Nick Cave, died at the age of 31. Nick Cave has just announced that his oldest son Jethro has just died at the age of 31. Cave released this statement on his son’s death, “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son,...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

Nick Cave
#Australia#Bad Seeds#The Herald Sun
