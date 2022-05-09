Nick Cave’s son, Jethro Lazenby, has died at age 31

After the police beating of Rodney King in 1991, Nick Cave found himself walking outside looking for twigs. What he would ultimately do with them, he didn’t know yet. But something about King’s story compelled him to collect and build from this discarded material. Through careful drilling, he wove them together into a large, humanoid sculpture. Only when it was done did he realize that he could wear it.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO