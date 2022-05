BUSHNELL — Two people were killed, including a 19-year-old Spring Hill woman, in a four-vehicle collision in Sumter County on Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said a 30-year-old Bushnell man was driving a sport utility vehicle east on County Road 48, east of SE 10th Street, at about 7 p.m. Friday. The driver traveled off the right side of the road while trying to negotiate a curve, then over-corrected and entered the westbound lane where three vehicles were oncoming, according to a Highway Patrol report.

SPRING HILL, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO