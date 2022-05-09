ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Who: Russell T Davies Explains Why Ncuti Gatwa is Perfect as the Time Lord

By Nobelle Borines
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it, Doctor Who has finally cast the Fourteenth Doctor and it is none other than Ncuti Gatwa. The Sex Education star will be taking over as the Time Lord after Jodie Whittaker's departure, and Russell T. Davies is thrilled to work with the latest incarnation of the...

The BBC has asked Ncuti Gatwa to make the world a little more sonic with them, tapping Gatwa to be the first Black lead in the "Doctor Who" franchise. Gatwa, 29, will take over the role from Jodie Whitaker to become the 14th Doctor, the BBC announced Sunday. In a statement published on the show's website, Gatwa said he was "deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared."
