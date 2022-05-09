Doctor Who: Russell T Davies Explains Why Ncuti Gatwa is Perfect as the Time Lord

Click here to read the full article. BBC prison drama Time star Sean Bean has beaten his co-star Stephen Graham It’s A Sin lead Olly Alexander to the coveted Leading Actor award at tonight’s BAFTA TV Awards. The award was presented by IT Crowd star Katherine Parkinson and saw Bean also beat off competition from Sky’s Landscapers’ David Thewlis, ITV’s Stephen’s Hugh Quarshie, You Don’t Know Me’s Samuel Adewunmi and Help star Graham, who featured opposite Bean in Time. A speech was read out on Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings star Bean’s behalf, thanking the creators and Graham, “without whose passion I wouldn’t be receiving this tonight.” Bean was away filming and couldn’t attend the ceremony. The gong is his second BAFTA, having won Leading Actor for the BBC’s Broken in 2017. More from Deadline'Succession' Creator Jesse Armstrong Updates On Highly-Anticipated Season Four At BAFTA TV AwardsBritish TV Heavyweights Steve McQueen, Stephen Lambert And Others Use BAFTA TV Awards Platform To Passionately Argue Against Channel 4 PrivatizationIt's A Snub: Channel 4 & HBO Drama 'It's A Sin' Misses Out At BAFTA TV AwardsBest of Deadline2022 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Emmys, Tonys & MoreAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Grammys, Oscars, SAG Awards & MoreSpring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO