ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray State gets recommitment from Jaxon Edwards

By Adam Wells
wpsdlocal6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH, KY -- Murray State continued to build its roster for the 2022-23 season as they received word on Monday morning that incoming...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Bourbon Co. boys’ basketball coach charged with DUI

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The head coach of the Bourbon County High School boys’ basketball team is facing criminal charges. Georgetown police arrested Lamont Campbell outside his home Saturday night after they said they were called to the area for a reckless driver. In an arrest citation, the officer...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
KOLR10 News

Bears look for win, momentum at SEMO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The roller coaster Missouri State Bears are on a down swing again. After upsetting the fourth-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks last week, MSU lost three straight to Southern Illinois over the weekend. The Bears are 5-10 in the conference, and will most likely have to start in the single elimination portion of the Valley tournament in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Murray, KY
College Basketball
Murray, KY
Sports
State
Indiana State
Murray, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Murray, KY
Basketball
City
Murray, KY
City
Paducah, KY
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An Arkansas coaching legend is calling it a career

Andy Jackson has been coaching in the SEC for almost 40 years. Or, in other words, about twice as long as many of his players have been alive. The Arkansas men’s tennis head coach will retire on June 30. Jackson, an SEC lifer, practically, led the Razorbacks program for the last nine seasons. Before that, he ran the programs at Mississippi State and Florida. He was a graduate of Kentucky, as well. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such a tremendous program,” Jackson said. “I wish continued success to our student-athletes and all those affiliated with the Razorback Tennis program.” Jackson’s last on-court duty will be coaching senior Alex Reco in the NCAA Tournament from May 23-28. Arkansas, as a team, made the NCAA Tournament during three of Jackson’s seasons: 2016, 2017 and 2021. In his career, he was 615-353 with 25 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said a search for Jackson’s replacement will begin immediately.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Prohm
Tri-City Herald

Vols Transfer Wide Receiver Target Sets Commitment Date, Final Visit

Former UCF wide receiver Jaylon Robinson has been one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation since entering the transfer portal on April 21st. Robinson has taken official visits to Ole Miss, TCU, and Tennessee since entering. Robinson informed Sports Illustrated on Monday afternoon that he plans to take...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy