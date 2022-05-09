CarGurus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

(PRLeap.com) Greetings from SweetAire Farm: A Lifetime of Stories, a new book by Arthur T. Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Greetings from SweetAire Farm: A Lifetime of Stories is a collection of human-interest stories from a family living on a small farm and engaging in farm activities. It includes humorous, pathetic, philosophical, and interesting descriptions of incidents encountered over the years. Most of these stories have been shared with family, friends, and farmers' market customers through a weekly email message that has proven popular with about 400 recipients. Readers will share vicariously in rural or life experiences that they otherwise may not have access to.

