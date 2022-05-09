ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

CarGurus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Woonsocket Call
 4 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CarGurus Inc. (CARG) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $62.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss...

www.woonsocketcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

Compumed, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2022 / CompuMed, Inc. (OTC PINK:CMPD) ("CompuMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce fiscal 2022 2nd quarter results:. Revenue for the 2nd quarter was $1.6 million compared to $1.63 million a year ago and $1.54 million in the fiscal 1st quarter of 2022 (a decrease of 1.9% and an increase of 3.9% respectively).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Woonsocket Call

Fortive to Present at the Wolfe Research 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Precision Technologies, Tami S. Newcombe, will be presenting at the Wolfe Research 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.
EVERETT, WA
Woonsocket Call

Charlotte’s Leading IT Service firm, Sterling Technology Solutions, Wins the ThreeBestRated® Award 2022 for Best IT Company

Sterling Technology Solutions, a prominent IT Service firm in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been named the best IT service provider by ThreeBestRated®. To highlight this achievement, they are honored with the 2022 ThreeBestRated® award. Its CEO, Tom Blanchard, expressed joy over the announcement and is thrilled to receive the award. “This will go down in our list of most treasured awards we achieved in our industry,” said Tom.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Woonsocket Call

Buxton Helmsley Issues Letter to Endo International Plc. Shareholders and Creditors, Relating to Corporate Malfeasance and False Statements of Financials

The Buxton Helmsley Group, Inc. (together with certain of its affiliates and clients, “BHG” or “we”), the New York City-based investment advisor to clients with financial interests in Endo International Plc. (“Endo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENDP), today issued an open letter to shareholders and creditors of the Company, relating to corporate malfeasance and false statements of financial position.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
Cambridge, MA
Business
City
Cambridge, MA
Woonsocket Call

$3.925 Million Golf-Front Estate is Highest-Priced Sale in The History Of Treviso Bay

NAPLES, Fla. - May 13, 2022 - (Newswire.com) A stunning golf-front home has sold for $3.925 million — the highest-priced sale ever recorded in Treviso Bay. Located at 9881 Montiano Drive, the custom-built estate in Peninsula Treviso Bay was listed by Diane Mato of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Southeast Naples office. William Roland of the company's Southeast Naples office, and Jim Berk, the community's director of sales, also participated in the sale.
NAPLES, FL
Woonsocket Call

Digital Out of Home Company Firefly Announces Measurement Partnership with Reveal Mobile

Especially suited for the moving out-of-home environment, this partnership enables clients to focus more on measurable results. San Francisco, CA - Firefly, an industry leader in digital out-of-home (DOOH) and mobility advertising, is pleased to announce a partnership with Reveal Mobile, the geofencing marketing and location intelligence provider for the out-of-home market. This partnership allows Firefly to work with Reveal on advancing the measurement of impressions in mobility advertising and offer Reveal’s measurement products and capabilities to our clients.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cargurus#Snapshot#Vehicles#Ap#Cargurus Inc#Carg#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
Woonsocket Call

WonUp, Today Announces the Appointment of Andrei G. Sergeev, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer

Summerville, SC – Dr. Sergeev is a seasoned technology leader with career success in executing operational strategies, extensive knowledge and experience with different technologies in the areas of Enterprise software development. He has been designing, developing, and deploying Higher Education CRM, Enrollment Management, and Retention software for the last 25+ years. He is an expert in cloud technologies and certified as Azure Cloud Solution Architect, Microsoft DevOps, and Power Platform Architect. Andrei is a results-oriented professional, recognized for taking on major initiatives, adapting to a rapidly changing environment, and resolving mission-critical issues. He has a Ph.D. in physical chemistry.
TECHNOLOGY
Woonsocket Call

American Green, Inc. (OTC:ERBB) Board Votes to Exercise Its Option to Buy 40,000 Square Foot "Cypress Chill" Cannabis Building for $3,750,000

American Green, Inc. (ERBB:OTC) announced today that its Board of Directors has exercised and approved the rights it has under the current lease agreement with its landlord to buy the 40,000 square foot building known as American Green’s “Cypress Chill” cannabis facility located at 2325 W. Cypress St. Phoenix, AZ. 85009. The landlord has acknowledged American Green’s right to purchase the building and has waived the 90-day waiting period for the closing of the purchase.
PHOENIX, AZ
Woonsocket Call

Sterling VA Ergonomic Office Chairs | Reduced Sick Leave Industry Report Release

Sterling,United States - May 14, 2022 /PressCable/ — The newly released report notes that ergonomics, style, form, and function all play a part in selecting appropriate office furniture. The report provides a guide to selecting the right chair for individual office environments to help audiences distinguish between chairs that look nice and chairs that perform.
STERLING, VA
Woonsocket Call

Michael Cusack Named EVP, Alliant Specialty

Promotion includes oversight for all specialty verticals. Alliant Insurance Services has announced that Michael Cusack has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Alliant Specialty. In this role, Cusack will be responsible for the operational, financial and strategic growth initiatives for all of Alliant’s 13 specialty groups. Cusack takes over the role from Peter Arkley, who was recently promoted to the newly created position of President of Alliant Retail Property & Casualty.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Woonsocket Call

Darlington, MD Author Publishes Memoir

(PRLeap.com) Greetings from SweetAire Farm: A Lifetime of Stories, a new book by Arthur T. Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Greetings from SweetAire Farm: A Lifetime of Stories is a collection of human-interest stories from a family living on a small farm and engaging in farm activities. It includes humorous, pathetic, philosophical, and interesting descriptions of incidents encountered over the years. Most of these stories have been shared with family, friends, and farmers' market customers through a weekly email message that has proven popular with about 400 recipients. Readers will share vicariously in rural or life experiences that they otherwise may not have access to.
DARLINGTON, MD
Woonsocket Call

Reliable Roofing Company in Braselton, GA

In a recent public service announcement, Georgia Roof, LLC – Braselton Roofing Contractor announced their availability as the go-to roofer in Braselton, GA. Braselton, GA – Georgia Roof, LLC – Braselton Roofing Contractor is a roofing company in Braselton, GA. The company announced their services and some of the top reasons people can rely on them as the roofing company to work within the city. Their main goal is to cater to the roofing needs of the people and offer viable solutions fast.
BRASELTON, GA
Woonsocket Call

Delray Beach, FL Author Publishes Memoir

(PRLeap.com) Done That, Really, a new book by Michael Furst, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Complete with photos, Done That, Really highlights the author's experiences and varied life. From traveling across the country on Route 66 to living in border towns in the desert, he's had the opportunity to do some interesting things.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Woonsocket Call

Stained Glass In Florida By Csilla Soós Is All Set To Make An Everlasting Impression In Florida With One-Of-A-Kind Artistry

A heritage of over 20 years in the stained glass trade, Stained Glass Artist, Csilla Soós is extending her breathtaking craftmanship to Florida. The stained glass window is a beautiful way to bring a sense of old-world glamor into any modern space. These windows make an excellent showcase for family photos and special mementos and art, but they can also be very aesthetically pleasing, bringing a sense of whimsy and beauty to any room. Stained glass windows were most popular in the 14th century, but they have recently seen a resurgence in popularity due to their ability to personalize homes and spaces.
FLORIDA STATE
Woonsocket Call

Expert Dr. Kristine Brecht Talks All Things Skin Tightening

Burien, Washington, 14th May 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Dr Kristine Brecht offers a variety of treatments such as liposculpting, face lifts, fat transfers and more at Aesthetic Rejuvenation. One of the most sought out treatments is skin tightening. After losing a substantial amount of weight many women, and men seek skin tightening because although accomplishing patients weight loss goals is great, oftentimes the already stretched skin is left droopy and saggy. Women also experience the problem of loose skin after child birth, they are able to lose the baby weight but their stomach still does not look the same and the appearance of wrinkly flabby skin is apparent.
BURIEN, WA
Woonsocket Call

Rochester, IN Author Publishes Poetry

(PRLeap.com) All of the Butterflies Died, a new book by Madelyn Conley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. All of the Butterflies Died is about all the emotions you'll experience while suffering a broken heart and offers comfort as you move through the pain, comfort in knowing there is someone out there who knows and understands what you're going through. The author pours these raw feelings, these honest feelings into every single poem, her heart pouring into the blank of the pages. Girls and boys all over the world experience this type of hurt, and they need to feel a sense of security, to understand that they are not alone in their pain.
ROCHESTER, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy