CarGurus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Summerville, SC – Dr. Sergeev is a seasoned technology leader with career success in executing operational strategies, extensive knowledge and experience with different technologies in the areas of Enterprise software development. He has been designing, developing, and deploying Higher Education CRM, Enrollment Management, and Retention software for the last 25+ years. He is an expert in cloud technologies and certified as Azure Cloud Solution Architect, Microsoft DevOps, and Power Platform Architect. Andrei is a results-oriented professional, recognized for taking on major initiatives, adapting to a rapidly changing environment, and resolving mission-critical issues. He has a Ph.D. in physical chemistry.
