Evansville, IN

Manhunt: Casey White in custody, Vicky White dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

By Caitlin Coffey, Alex Denis
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WKRN) — The search for an escaped Alabama inmate and former correction officer has ended in Evansville after a police pursuit and crash.

A heavy emergency response took place near the airport following the crash.

Vicky White was taken to the hospital after she shot herself following the pursuit. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steven W. Lockyear said Vicky White was pronounced dead at 7 p.m. at Evansville Deaconess Midtown Hospital on Monday night. Her autopsy will be performed on Tuesday.

Maryville couple found dead in the Bahamas ran vacation travel agency

Casey White has also been injured from the crash, but his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Scene of crash in Evansville, Indiana

U.S. Marshals Service agents were in Evansville Monday after a tip that a vehicle allegedly taken by the escaped Alabama inmate and corrections officer was abandoned in the area.

Investigators said the tipster notified them Sunday night, stating a 2006 Ford F-150 had been discovered at a car wash in the South Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. The owner of the car wash provided surveillance footage.

Warrant: Boyfriend admits shooting South Carolina woman at Gatlinburg cabin

The timestamp was from May 3. Witnesses said the man in the video matched the description of Casey White, including a large tattoo on his right forearm. However, a woman was not seen in the video.

Truck possibly linked to AL fugitives. (U.S. Marshals Service)

Evansville is about 175 miles north of Williamson County. That’s where an orange 2007 Forde Edge was discovered Thursday in a tow lot. That comes days after the manhunt for inmate Casey White, and correction officer Vicky White started.

Vicky White is accused of helping Casey White escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on April 29. She told colleagues she was taking him to the courthouse for a mental evaluation that later was determined never scheduled.

New surveillance footage released by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department showed that Vicky White stayed at a hotel the night before she and escaped Alabama inmate, Casey White fled the jail. The SUV the pair are suspected of fleeing in was parked nearby.

(Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Franklin, TN – Twitter)

Investigators told News 2, that two days prior to the escape, Vicky White purchased the rust-colored 2007 Ford Edge which was later discovered in Williamson County. The vehicle abandoned in a rural area near Smithson Road and Banner Adams Road was believed to have been ditched Friday, April 29th the same day the pair fled.

“We had the car in custody before the description was even put out, and I don’t think the description was ever put out until about Tuesday night. We had it Friday afternoon,” explains Williamson County Sheriff, Dusty Rhoades.

International theme park group to open 1st U.S. attraction in Sevier County

It wasn’t until a local towing company saw the reports and alerted the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office it had towed the vehicle that the connection was made.

“As far as we know they ditched the car,” Rhoades said, “We don’t know whether someone picked them up or what.”

The SUV was returned to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Monday, May 9. The sheriff there said the pair apparently tried to spray paint it a green color.

Casey White has been charged with capital murder, accused of a brutal stabbing. He was already serving a life-long sentence for a 2015 crime spree that was linked to Tennessee .

