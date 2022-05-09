ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Ascarate Park accepts tree donation

By Gabriela Rodríguez
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Ascarate Park will be receiving 90 trees that will be planted at the park courtesy of two local organizations.

This donation is part of the “Million Trees El Paso” program whose goal is to plant one million new native or drought-tolerant trees across the city in the next 10 years.

Downtown El Paso Lions Club and Eco El Paso.

Ascarate Park was the chosen site by the Lions Club to plant all donated trees to enhance the green canopy and create shade for the All-Abilities playground that is currently in the design phase. The trees will be delivered to the park on Tuesday, May 10 th and will be planted around the playgrounds, pavilion, and Ascarate Golf Course.

“Our master plan envisions additions and programming that will draw even more people from around the region which is exciting. But at the end of the day, quiet tree-shaded places where a person can relax are the hallmark of great urban parks. I’m grateful for the donation from the El Paso Downtown Lions Club, to the Eco El Paso and volunteers who will help plant, and our Parks Department for making this happen.”

Commissioner David Stout, Precinct 2.

Parks Maintenance staff along with volunteers from Eco El Paso, El Paso Downtown Lions Club and Texas A&M Agrilife will begin planting trees once they are delivered.

