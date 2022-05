BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Tempers flared as Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and commissioners discussed how to address a staffing shortage at the 911 center. Commissioner Mark Bogen and Sheriff Tony squared off at Tuesday’s meeting. “I would like to make a direction to the county attorney that in September we do not renew this contract,” said Commissioner Bogen. “We need to hire somebody with decades of experience.” Sheriff Tony took offense. “My command staff has over 500 years of public safety experience. How many do you have? How many doors have you kicked down, how many lives have you saved? How many times have you...

