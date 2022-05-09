ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nestor Cortes on sudden ascent: 'I'm just going to ride this as long as I could'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFAaX_0fYFbvw900

Less than three years ago, after posting a 5.67 ERA as a middling reliever, the Yankees traded away Nestor Cortes to the Mariners for cash considerations.

Fast forward to Monday, and after 7.1 shutout innings, the Yankee lefty holds the best ERA (1.41) in all of baseball among pitchers who have made at least five starts this season.

How has Cortes, a 5-foot-11 southpaw who averages a fastball below 91 mph, made such a sudden and drastic ascent?

Even Cortes himself can’t give a clear answer, but only knows that baseball was always his sole focus, and at last, his refusal to consider any alternative has turned him into one of the game’s must-watch pitchers.

“I've been playing baseball since I was four,” Cortes said. “I feel like that’s the only thing I know how to do.  Coming out of high school, I don't have anything to fall back on so I'm just going to ride this as long as I could.”

Cortes, who rode baseball to a spot in the Yankee rotation last near and now among the league’s best this year, nearly rode that drive and determination to a no-hitter on Monday, losing it with one out in the eighth inning. Aaron Boone was going to let his starter go until history was lost, and Cortes was ready to do that, but was feeling the comedown once he exited to a loud ovation from the scarce Monday afternoon crowd.

“Honestly, I felt pretty good going out in the eighth...body felt good,” Cortes said. “When the emotions and adrenaline is rushing everything feels great, but now I feel like I got hit by a truck.”

Whatever Cortes was hit with last year, he has rode that momentum, and a flashy new cutter with some help from CC Sabathia, to new heights in 2021, a level not many could have ever saw coming.

Even if Cortes didn’t see it coming himself, he knew baseball was a part of his future, so he stuck with the only thing he knew. It has paid off big time in 2022.

“Thankfully, it started clicking last year,” Cortes said. “Hopefully, I can continue to do it.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
FOX Sports

Yanks' Nestor Cortes holds Rangers hitless through 7 innings

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees’ Nestor Cortes has not allowed a hit through seven innings against the Texas Rangers on Monday in a game tied 0-0. A 27-year-old left-hander making his 22nd big league start and sixth this season, Cortes allowed four runners, all on walks: Jonah Heim in the second, No. 9 hitter Eli White walked in the sixth and Corey Seager and Nick Solak in the seventh.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rangers manager torches Yankees walk-off home-run: “That’s an easy out in 99% of ballparks”

In the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees took on the Texas Rangers after missing two consecutive days due to inclement weather. They stole the first game of the afternoon thanks to a Gleyber Torres’s 9th inning home run. However, Torres took advantage of a short right porch to help get the ball over the fence, but it had enough legs to clear most outfield walls in Major League Baseball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Cc Sabathia
Yardbarker

Luis Gil to Start For Yankees Against White Sox on Thursday

Luis Gil is headed back to the big leagues. The right-hander will start for New York in their series opener in Chicago against the White Sox on Thursday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed to reporters on Tuesday afternoon. After a doubleheader on Sunday—a result of back-to-back rainouts in the Bronx—New...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Ascent#Era#Yankees
Yardbarker

Good news and bad news as Yankees complete series sweep over Toronto

The New York Yankees faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon in the final game of a two-game series. After Aaron Judge walked off an exciting win on Tuesday night, the Bombers got right back to it, securing another win before heading on an eight-game road trip starting on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy