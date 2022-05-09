ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooksett, NH

New Hampshire unsolved case file: Death of 18-year-old Richard Biron

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOOKSETT, N.H. — The body of Richard Biron, 18, was found in a house fire on May 6, 1995 and...

Investigators announce they have identified woman found dead in Merrimack River

BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
The Independent

New Hampshire mother of 5-year-old found dead in the woods is charged with his murder

The mother of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead in the woods has been charged with his murder, according to prosecutors. Danielle Dauphinais, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on Friday on two murder charges "for purposely causing the death" of her son Elijah Lewis. She and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, 30, were arrested in mid October on charges of witness tampering and child endangerment after they allegedly asked other people to lie to Child Protective Services for them when social workers asked about the boy. Elijah's body was found in a wooded area in Massachusetts two weeks after he was reported missing.
New Hampshire State
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Woman found dead inside Falmouth, Massachusetts, home after man's armed standoff with police, DA says

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A woman was found dead in a Falmouth home Tuesday after a man engaged in an armed standoff with police for more than two hours, officials said. Police received a 911 call from a home on Old Main Road in Falmouth saying someone had been shot. When police arrived at 49 Old Main Road, they encountered a man with a gun and a woman shot in a upstairs bedroom, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said.
