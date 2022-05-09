Town to close section of Chinn Chapel Road

This is it. My last article as Mayor of Highland Village. I occasionally provide the opportunity for a department head to write the monthly article. City staff asked if they could submit the article this month. Before I turn the space over to them, I must tell you all how incredibly blessed I have been to serve as the mayor of Highland Village. This community is like no other. We care about each other. We help support each other. We applaud each other. The people who make up Highland Village, our residents, businesses and employees are the best. All of you have made it so easy for me to serve this community. I am humbled. I thank all of you for your continued support, your engagement, your passion, and mostly your love of Highland Village. Thank you. It has been an honor. I know I will see you around town!

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO