ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double Oak, TX

Town to close section of Chinn Chapel Road

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The town of Double Oak announced Monday that a section of Waketon Road will reopen and a section of Chinn Chapel Road will close as road work continues. Beginning...

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Corinth city manager dies, City Hall to close

Corinth City Manager Edwin “Bob” Hart died on April 29. He was 69. Hart had a 46-year career in city management across Texas. He was appointed city manager by the Corinth City Council in January 2017 and “was a catalyst for economic development regional partnerships and created numerous opportunities that will last for generations to come,” according to the city of Corinth. In Corinth, he worked with the Lake Cities’ managers to create regional broadband partnerships to allow for accessible internet options. An advocate for economic growth, Hart worked to develop the Agora at Corinth project, a kickstart to the future of Corinth.
CORINTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

TxDOT to fully close Hwy 377 Monday night

The Texas Department of Transportation will fully close Hwy 377 at the Hwy 114 interchange in Roanoke on Monday night. The closure is scheduled for 10 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a TxDOT spokesperson. It will allow crews to pour the eastbound main lane bridge over Hwy 377.
ROANOKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Year-long TxDOT project begins on I-35E

A $3.1 million Texas Department of Transportation construction project on I-35E in Denton County began on Tuesday. Full-depth concrete repair work has begun on southbound I-35E, starting with the frontage road between Hwy 377 and Teasley Lane, a TxDOT news release said. Completing both frontage road sections in both directions should take about three weeks, weather permitting, according to a TxDOT spokesperson.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Double Oak, TX
City
Flower Mound, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Mound, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

TxDOT Wants Input Tuesday on U.S. 380 Project in Denton/Collin Counties

The Texas Department of Transportation wants public input on its plans to widen a six-mile stretch of congested U.S. 380 in Denton and Collin counties. There is a public meeting Tuesday night at Prosper Rock Hill High School from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The stretch in question runs from...
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County tax offices to begin rolling closures

The Denton County Tax Assessor Collector’s office will soon begin rolling closures at two office locations due to staffing shortages, the county announced Wednesday. The tax office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 600, will be closed every Wednesday in May. The tax office in Carrollton, in the Sandy Jacob Government Center, will be closed every Wednesday in June.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waketon Road#Chinn Chapel
The Cross Timbers Gazette

News from Double Oak Town Hall — May 2022

Double Oak citizens will elect three council members on Saturday, May 7. The three seats are for two-year terms. Five residents have filed for the three seats, and the candidate order on the ballot will be Tim Bologna, Connie Schoenrade, Billie Garrett (I), Jean Hillyer, and Patrick Johnson. The three candidates receiving the most votes will be sworn in at the May 16 Town Council meeting.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Copper Canyon’s 3 Mayors: State of the Town

By Copper Canyon’s mayors of the last 19 years: Larry Johnson (2003-05), Sue Tejml (2005-19) and Ron Robertson (2019-current) (All facts and summaries based on Public Records) (1) Copper Canyon REMAINS Overwhelmingly RURAL!. Mayors, Council Members, Town Staff and Town Residents have worked harmoniously together for 19 years to...
COPPER CANYON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County to hold Hazard Mitigation Plan public meeting

Denton County will hold a public meeting on Tuesday evening to gather public input for updating the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan. The purpose of the public meeting is to provide a project overview from H2O Partners, consultant to the project, and solicit information from citizens, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Public input will help the project team to analyze potential hazards affecting residents and recommend possible actions to reduce their impact. Hazards included are high winds, tornado, winter storm, hail, flood, drought, wildfire, dam failure, extreme heat, lightning, and expansive soils.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Highland Village splash pad will not open this year

The city of Highland Village announced this week that the popular splash pad at Doubletree Ranch Park will be closed for the entire 2022 season. The surfacing of the splash pad has reached the end of its useful life and is deteriorating and pulling away from the concrete, causing a safety issue, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Update: Lewisville dive crew responds to 3 separate drownings Tuesday

The Lewisville Fire Department dive team responded to three separate drowning incidents in/near Lewisville Lake on Tuesday. Around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, a woman reported that her husband, 77, was fishing in Clear Creek, in the Clear Creek Natural Heritage area just northwest of Lake Lewisville, when the bank gave way and he fell into the water and didn’t resurface, according to a news release from the city of Denton. The current was rough and fast, and dive team crews didn’t have a good location to dive.
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Around Argyle — May 2022

Spring is in full swing, and the time has come to thank and honor our mothers, recognize and applaud our graduates, and hope for benign weather. I hope everyone finds an opportunity to enjoy this season of renewal. Argyle is a member of the Metroport Chamber of Commerce, an organization...
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Highland Village City Update — May 2022

This is it. My last article as Mayor of Highland Village. I occasionally provide the opportunity for a department head to write the monthly article. City staff asked if they could submit the article this month. Before I turn the space over to them, I must tell you all how incredibly blessed I have been to serve as the mayor of Highland Village. This community is like no other. We care about each other. We help support each other. We applaud each other. The people who make up Highland Village, our residents, businesses and employees are the best. All of you have made it so easy for me to serve this community. I am humbled. I thank all of you for your continued support, your engagement, your passion, and mostly your love of Highland Village. Thank you. It has been an honor. I know I will see you around town!
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

$1M new construction for Amazon DDF6 facility in Fort Worth, plus more upcoming projects in Keller and Roanoke

Curious about the latest businesses, attractions and developments coming to Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. Type of work: New construction. Timeline: July...
KELLER, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

New and familiar faces ready to work together on Highland Village City Council

The Highland Village City Council will experience a good deal of change, while also bringing back several familiar faces, when several new terms begin later this month. In Saturday’s election, current Place 7 Councilman Dan Jaworski easily defeated another current council member, Barbara Fleming, in the race for mayor. The incumbents in Place 2 and 6 — Jon Kixmiller and Robert Fiester, respectively — were unopposed in their reelection bids. Newcomer Brian Fiorenza was the only candidate to file for the unexpired Place 7 seat to replace Jaworski. And in Place 4, Shawn Nelson trounced Kevin Cox and Ray David with nearly 60% of the vote.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy