DSU women’s lacrosse team subjected to narcotics search following minor traffic violation in Georgia

By Hannah Cechini
WMDT.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del. – “After playing three games in the hot southern heat, all the Delaware State women’s lacrosse team wanted to do was make it back to Delaware with ease. However, things went left when they got pulled over by Police in Georgia.” That’s the way Delaware State University Women’s Lacrosse...

