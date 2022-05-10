ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Felice Reitano – May 2, 2022

By Contributor
iheartoswego.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFelice (Phil) Reitano, age 87, of Oswego, passed away on May 2, 2022 in Oswego Hospital with his family at his side. He was known and loved by many as a kind, caring, humble man. He was the son of Francesco and Maria Catena Natoli Reitano. Felice grew up...

www.iheartoswego.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Two Dead when Sordid Love Triangle Ends Tragically in Upstate NY

He got as far as the parking lot of a nearby Buffalo Wild Wings, where he was shot in the back of the head in a volley of 16 bullets fired by Armstead. An NYPD cop turned the gun on himself after he shot and killed a man believed to be having an affair with his wife in a horribly tragic love triangle that turned bloody in Upstate, New York over the weekend.
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Update for Missing Brittanee Drexel From Rochester, New York?

It’s a story that’s gone on for 13 years and it may FINALLY be coming to end. This article is part news, part opinion. Please take that for what it’s worth. Brittanee Drexel is from Rochester, NY where she had been going to Gates-Chili (Chai-lie) high school in 2009. She was 17 years old when she left her home, without telling her mother, for Myrtle Beach on spring break. She played soccer and had an interest in nursing, cosmetology, and modeling.
ROCHESTER, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police announces charges

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Andrew J. Warn, 29, of West Winfield, was charged in Herkimer on May 4 with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. • Brian D. Allen, 51, of West Winfield,...
ONEIDA, NY
Syracuse.com

Food Truck Battle, rubber duck race, roller derby: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend

Anyone else itching to throw on some sandals and fire up the barbeque? Upstate has got all of your grilling and outdoor adventuring needs covered this weekend. First up, this year’s food truck battle with dozens of cuisines to sample, from seafood to salt potatoes. More outside: African drum and dance workshops for the next seven weeks in parks around Syracuse, a rubber duck race in Trumansburg, Big Truck Day for the kids, a history of Green Lakes State Park and so, so many yard sales. If you’d rather indulge in the arts, head to Ithaca for a concert with acoustic guitarist Martin Sexton or the theater production “Delia Divided,” a play about mental health and incarceration. Dave Koechner (Todd Packer from “The Office”) will bring the laughs to Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, and roller derby is back!
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Oswego, NY
City
Florida, NY
Oswego, NY
Obituaries
City
Ohio, NY
State
Florida State
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout: Byrne Dairy theft in Baldwinsville

(WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a man they suspect of stealing from a Byrne Dairy and Deli in the Village of Baldwinsville.  The suspect hid merchandise and left the store without paying back on February 18.  BPD asks that if anyone knows who this man […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Southern Tier Businessman Wins on Derby Long-Shot, Donates to Charity

Luck on a lark is being turned into more luck—for local charities. Businessman Adam Weitsman hit it big at the Kentucky Derby without even having a horse in the running. According to his Facebook page and a report from WIVT TV, Weitsman, sitting with friends at Table 21, decided to place a five-dollar bet on long-shot, last minute entry: horse number 21: Rich Strike, which ended up winning the Derby at 80-to-1 odds. Weitsman says he won an over $70,000 on the Trifecta.
BINGHAMTON, NY
96.9 WOUR

Legendary WIBX Radio Personality, Hank Brown, Passes Away

Longtime Utica radio personality and WIBX announcer, Hank Brown has passed away at the age of 91. Brown, a Philadelphia native, was WIBX's "morning man" for some 12 years after starting his radio career at WLFH in Little Falls in 1957. "I came here for one year and I stayed...
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Mary#Casino#Gardening#Oswego Hospital#Italian#Davis Brothers Meats#Labor Local#Bpoe#Aoh Div 3
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County giving out free golf vouchers for local veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — All Monroe County veterans who want one are eligible for a round of golf and cart rental at any of the three county-run golf courses this season. The vouchers are at the Monroe County Veterans Service Agency located at 125 Westfall Rd., Rochester, or the Veterans Outreach Center located at 447 South Ave., Rochester for veterans to pick up Monday through Friday.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

17 graduate from Basic Corrections Academy

WHITESBORO — A total of 17 men and women graduated on Friday from the Basic Corrections Academy to become new corrections officers in Oneida, Herkimer, Madison and Oswego counties. An additional eight officers graduated from the enhanced Emergency Response Team training for the Oneida County jail. The Basic Corrections...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy