SUMMERSET — Two boys are in custody following a pursuit Tuesday morning along Interstate 90. During the incident, deputies from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office with the help of the Summerset Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Rapid City Police Department, pursued individuals near I-90, Exit 46 fleeing west into a tree line. These suspects were believed to be involved in several motor vehicle thefts as well as vehicle burglaries in Rapid City, Black Hawk, Summerset and Piedmont.

SUMMERSET, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO