Randal Grichuk batting third for Rockies Monday

Chicago Cubs infielder Frank Schwindel is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Schwindel was sent down to Triple-A Sunday night, and now, he has been recalled less than 24 hours later. It's unclear why that is the case - likely an injury - but in any case, he has been brought back to the MLB roster. In his first game back, Schwindel will start at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO