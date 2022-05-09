Randal Grichuk batting third for Rockies Monday

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
We finished with a 1-2 record on our MLB picks over a postponement-marred weekend, with two of our three picks getting pushed back a day. Let's hope for better results on a calmer Monday evening. When these teams faced off last week, the Brewers combined to score 34 runs and...
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Baltimore Orioles. O'Neill is out of the lineup for the second time in three games. Juan Yepez is shifting to left field while Corey Dickerson enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
Chicago Cubs infielder Frank Schwindel is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Schwindel was sent down to Triple-A Sunday night, and now, he has been recalled less than 24 hours later. It's unclear why that is the case - likely an injury - but in any case, he has been brought back to the MLB roster. In his first game back, Schwindel will start at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore.
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Grisham will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 10.4 FanDuel points...
On Saturday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts informed reporters that reliever Blake Treinen is opting to not undergo a MRI and will instead, continue to rehab as much as possible. It wasn’t exactly the news Dodgers fans wanted to hear about one of the team’s best high leverage relievers.
San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Casali is being replaced behind the plate by Joey Bart versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. In 39 plate appearances this season, Casali has a .189 batting average with a .474...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Chris Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Taylor will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Dillon Peters and the Pirates. Mookie Betts moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 11.2 FanDuel points...
San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Ruf will move to the bench on Tuesday with Brandon Belt starting at first base. Belt will bat second versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Belt for...
Miami Marlins infielder Erik Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gonzalez will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Jazz Chisholm Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores (back) has been scratched from Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Flores is dealing with back tightness and has been scratched from Tuesday's clash with Colorado. Mauricio Dubon will start at third base and bat seventh versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Dubon...
LINE: Padres -150, Cubs +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres with a 1-0 series lead. San Diego has a 19-10 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.54 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Belt is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Belt will start at first base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Darin Ruf moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Belt for 13.7 FanDuel points...
Texas Rangers infielder Nathaniel Lowe is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Lowe will start at first base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Andy Ibanez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lowe for 10.1 FanDuel points...
Miami Marlins catcher Payton Henry is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Henry will catch for left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Tuesday and bat night versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Henry for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
A day after waving goodbye to Nolan Arenado, the San Francisco Giants will have to deal with the other side of the superstar’s trade last February when Austin Gomber pitches for the visiting Colorado Rockies in the opener of a three-game series on Monday night. The Giants earned a...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. O'Neill will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Albert Pujols returns to the bench. numberFire's models project O'Neill for 12.3 FanDuel points on...
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Moore will start in right field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Jarred Kelenic moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Moore for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Madrigal will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jonathan Villar starting at second base. Villar will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. numberFire's models project Villar for...
Comments / 0