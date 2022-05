It’s not too late to question this plan and whether Wyoming should allow it. Bill Gates’ TerraPower, joined by GE Hitachi, Rocky Mountain Power and other corporate partners, and by the U.S. Department of Energy, Sen. John Barrasso and Gov. Mark Gordon, are eager to build a small nuclear power plant outside of Kemmerer. House Bill 131 – Nuclear power generation and storage-amendments passed in the recent legislative session, removing some statutory obstacles, but there are other regulatory hurdles to cross, and several years ahead for construction and final licensing. It’s not too late to question this plan and whether Wyoming should allow it.

