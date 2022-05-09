ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Villa Terrace Decorative Art Museum has unique Italian architecture

By Cassandra McShepard
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFbYV_0fYFYBsS00

I have always been fascinated by the beautiful architecture of this city. Milwaukee is rich with beautifully preserved historic buildings, and one of my favorites is Villa Terrace.

The 1924 Mediterranean-style home was formally owned by Lloyd R. Smith of the A.O. Smith Corporation.

Villa Terrace Decorative Art Museum has unique Italian architecture

After a trip to Italy, the Smiths were inspired by the Italian Villas and commissioned the building of this beautiful home. I met with interim executive director Neil Albrecht to learn about the history of the majestic mansion that sits atop Lake Michigan.

“The estate was originally named Sopra Mare, an Italian expression for 'above the sea' and it is inscribed on one of the fence posts down by the lake.” said Neil. “While many of the lakefront homes were designed to face the street, Villa Terrace was designed to face the lake.”

TMJ4

Today, the Villa stands as a Milwaukee County arts and cultural institution with many hidden gems to uncover. In the 60s, the Smith family donated it to the county to ensure public access.

To learn more, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Turkey Have Discovered The Largest Underground City In The World

The 49 rooms unearthed in the subterranean city of Matiate make up only three percent of its estimated total area. The Turkish town of Midyat has such a rich history that it practically serves as an open-air museum. Now, archaeologists have discovered a completely different history hidden beneath the foundations of the ancient town — the world’s largest underground city.
WORLD
WXYZ

Archaeologists in Egypt make discovery: Ruins of ancient Zeus temple unearthed in Sinai

Antiquities authorities in Egypt say archaeologists have unearthed the ruins of a temple for the ancient Greek god Zeus in the Sinai Peninsula. The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement that the temple ruins were found in the Tell el-Farma archaeological site in the northwestern corner of Sinai. Tell el-Farma, also known by its ancient name Pelusium, dates back to the late Pharaonic period and was also used during Greco-Roman and Byzantine times.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
County
Milwaukee County, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
Robb Report

This Ancient Roman Bust Was Bought for $35 at Goodwill. Now It’s Heading to the San Antonio Museum of Art.

Click here to read the full article. In 2018, Laura Young, the owner of vintage good shop in Austin, Texas, spotted a carved marble bust priced at $34.99 in a local Goodwill. At 52 pounds, it was heavy, and it looked old. An expert examination revealed that it was, in fact, ancient. It dated back to the 1st century CE—and had once belonged to the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria. Four years later, the ancient Roman bust, which may depict Roman commander Drusus Germanicus, will be returned to Germany’s Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes. In a signal...
AUSTIN, TX
BBC

How a priceless Roman bust ended up in a Texas thrift store

In 2018 Laura Young purchased a bust at Goodwill, a second-hand shop in the Texan city of Austin, for just $35 (£28). She photographed it strapped into the passenger seat of her car. An independent antique and vintage dealer, she told the BBC she went into the thrift store...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decorative Art#Italian
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state with something for everyone. Its diverse landscape includes big cities, small towns, forests, lakes, and rolling hills. As a result, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, shopping, dining, and sightseeing. Wisconsin is also home to a number of national parks, including the famed Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Additionally, families can enjoy the many kid-friendly attractions, such as the EAA Aviation Museum or the Henry Vilas Zoo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Smithonian

Archaeologists Unearth 3,000-Year-Old Giant Statues in Sardinian Necropolis

The faces of the towering sculpted giants of the Sardinian necropolis are eerie—they bear an almost emotionless expression that recalls the Greek Archaic smile. Their deep-set eyes and blocky noses seem to betray a feeling of protectiveness, even world-weariness. Even more unique is their stature—some are almost seven feet...
SCIENCE
Urban Milwaukee

Cruise Ship Leaves Milwaukee Twice

The Viking Octantis, the largest and newest cruise ship on the Great Lakes, spent extra time in Milwaukee this weekend. The ship arrived in Milwaukee mid-day Friday to great fanfare. And as part of the city’s role as a turn-around port, it was scheduled to leave Sunday with a new set of passengers. Early Sunday afternoon the ship was pulling out of the port of Milwaukee en route to Mackinac, Michigan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Windows smashed at downtown Milwaukee businesses

MILWAUKEE — The windows at several downtown Milwaukee businesses were smashed early Monday morning. It happened about 3:15 a.m. on West Wisconsin Avenue near North Plankinton Avenue. WISN 12 saw at least 10 windows damaged at the TJ Maxx, Foot Locker, Subway, Walgreens and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. "I've never...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Dine & dasher hits at least a dozen Milwaukee businesses

MILWAUKEE — At least a dozen Milwaukee bars and restaurants say the same man is running out on his bill. Police have not arrested or charged the man, so WISN 12 is not naming him or showing his face. The Bottle, Tenuta's Italian Restaurant, Steny's Tavern and Grill, Flannery's,...
BBC

Clan warfare details uncovered by history project

Slide 1 of 4, Inverlael, Inverlael was once home to hundreds of people before the land was cleared in the 19th Century to make way for large-scale sheep farming. Details of warring clans in the 16th Century have been unearthed by a Highland history project. Lost Inverlael is examining the...
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Secret Underground City Where 70,000 Christians Used To Live Discovered in Turkey

The underground city is considered to be the biggest ever discoveredDenisPet/Pixabay. A project with the intent of historical preservation began in the Midyat district of the Mardin province in Turkey. Midyat is well known for its rich history, not only from the culture it presents but also from the many different artifacts that have been discovered. The project had the aim to conserve the historical streets and houses within the district.
Racine County Eye

Jasmine: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for May 11

This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Jasmine. This 10-year-old pup tends to be nervous in new situations with new people, and she would do best in a home where any children are over 10. Although Jasmine is just 13 pounds, she is slightly large for her size and could use some help shedding a pound or two.
RACINE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy