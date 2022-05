Complacency has rooted itself in this squad - we have only the FA Cup for which to vie and, even as far back as our elimination in this year’s Champions League, the top four seemed all but assured. And so we have been comfortable to sit on the top (four) of our hill and ride out the end of the Premier League season. After our latest folly, atop that hill is not where we are guaranteed to finish, and those climbing are now uncomfortably close.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO