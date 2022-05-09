ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Potential Islanders coaching candidates to replace Barry Trotz

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWFq9_0fYFY18R00

After the Islanders made the shocking decision to fire coach Barry Trotz on Monday morning, all eyes are on Lou Lamoriello as he gets started on a process that will have a massive impact on the organization’s future.

The Islanders, who ranked 21st in scoring this season, need a coach who can get the offense moving. They also need, as Lamoriello put it, a “new voice” — perhaps one who can relate to the team’s younger players.

It’s hard to overstate the gravity of what happens next. Everything that happens to the Islanders in 2022-23 will be pulled through the keyhole of Trotz and his successor, for better or for worse. When it comes to Lamoriello, everything is shrouded beneath a veil of secrecy, particularly in a situation like a coaching search. That said, here are some candidates to look out for as the next weeks unfold:

Joel Quenneville, free agent

Hiring Quenneville, who resigned in October after revelations about his role in the Blackhawks’ Kyle Beach scandal, would provoke public outcry and require approval from the NHL. But Quenneville is second on the all-time coaching wins list — one spot ahead of Barry Trotz — and Lamoriello does not care one iota about public opinion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbRth_0fYFY18R00
Joel Quenneville
AP
Mike Babcock, head coach, University of Saskatchewan

In the midst of a rehabilitation project in Saskatchewan, Babcock would be another candidate whose hiring would result in backlash — he left the Maple Leafs job in 2019 after allegations of a toxic work environment surfaced. But he worked with Lamoriello in Toronto, and has a Cup-winning pedigree.

Pete DeBoer, head coach, Golden Knights

If Vegas were to move on from DeBoer after its own shambolic season, he could be a fit. DeBoer coached under Lamoriello for more than three seasons in New Jersey, taking the Devils to the 2012 Stanley Cup Final before missing the playoffs in each subsequent year. He’s since had stops in San Jose, taking the Sharks to the 2016 Cup Final, and Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZWUo3_0fYFY18R00
Mike Babcock
Getty Images
Lane Lambert, associate coach, Islanders

Lambert has been a Trotz assistant for more than a decade and filled in for him when Trotz took a leave in January following his mother’s death. If Lamoriello wants continuity, Lambert would be the obvious pick, but it’s a little hard to see the logic in firing Trotz only to promote his top assistant.

Paul Maurice, free agent

Trotz’s name will almost certainly be linked to the Winnipeg job, as his hometown of Dauphin is in Manitoba. It’s worth wondering if the Islanders would take a look at Maurice, who resigned from the Jets midseason, saying he no longer was getting through to the players. There is some question as to whether Maurice, who ranks sixth all-time in victories, would be interested in taking another job, but if so, he certainly has the required pedigree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43tKdM_0fYFY18R00
Paul Maurice
NHLI via Getty Images
Brent Thompson, head coach, Bridgeport Islanders

Thompson has been in the Islanders organization since the 2011-2012 season and been the head coach of their AHL affiliate since 2014, so it figures that he would at least get a look. He has Bridgeport in the second round of the AHL playoffs after a 31-30-11 regular season.

Scott Stevens, free agent

Stevens has played and coached in Lamoriello-led organizations, but left his last job as an assistant with the Wild to spend more time with family. Convincing him to come to Long Island could be an uphill battle.

Rick Tocchet, analyst, TNT

After spending a year on TV following an unsuccessful stint with the Coyotes, Tocchet could look to get back behind the bench with the Islanders. Whether he’s seen as a viable candidate after a four-season run in Arizona without a playoff berth is likely a different question.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings next head coach may have just become available

Did the Detroit Red Wings‘ next head coach just become available?. Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders reacts against the…. Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders reacts against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup… Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

LOU LAMORIELLO EXPLAINS HIS REASONING BEHIND FIRING ISLANDERS HEAD COACH BARRY TROTZ

The 2021-22 season went nothing like the New York Islanders planned. After making it to the Stanley Cup Playoff semi-final last year, the Isles failed to qualify for the post-season this year, missing by a wide margin. Constant injuries were a big factor, while poor play from some usually dependable players also didn't help. All that said, no one expected Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello to fire head coach Barry Trotz in the offseason. However, he did just that on Monday.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers' Chris Kreider Calls Out Penguins Fans

Pittsburgh Penguins fans were loving the team's dominant scoring performance in the first period of Game 3. So much so, that they began letting New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin about it. Fans started chanting "Igor" while the Pens went up 4-1 in the first period. And, of course, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The surprising reason the Islanders fired Barry Trotz, revealed

The New York Islanders made the surprising decision to fire head coach Barry Trotz on Monday after a disappointing 2021-22 season. The move came as a shock to many considering the defensive improvements the Islanders had made under Trotz, but recent rumors have shed some more light onto the organization’s decision. According to Nick Kypreos, Islanders star Mathew Barzal and Trotz apparently didn’t see eye to eye, with a void emerging between the two. When push came to shove, the Islanders chose to back their star player, rather than their coach, severing ties with Trotz in order to keep Barzal happy.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmont, NY
State
Arizona State
Elmont, NY
Sports
NESN

NHL Announces Schedule Update For Hurricanes-Bruins Game 6

The Bruins’ Game 4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon made it official: Boston will return to TD Garden for at least one more playoff contest this season. The Bruins, who overcame adversity and tied the best-of-seven series with a 5-2 win, will host the Hurricanes in...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Measuring Tortorella As a Fit for Flyers Head Coach

The Philadelphia Flyers will not promote interim head coach Mike Yeo to the full-time role for the 2022-23 season. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and the hockey operations department will begin their search for his replacement immediately. Veteran winger Cam Atkinson brought up the name of his former head coach John Tortorella without being prompted during his exit interview last weekend, and buzz is swirling in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Win Over the Lightning

There’s no doubt in my mind that a game like tonight was exactly what Maple Leafs’ president Brendan Shanahan and Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas had in mind when they signed the Core Four to the contracts that they did. Tonight, the Core Four showed up big.
NHL
Yardbarker

12 Former Red Wings to Cheer for in the 2022 Playoffs

With the Detroit Red Wings missing the playoffs this season, Red Wings fans will have to sit through another postseason without their favourite team. Watching the playoffs without any kind of emotional investment is not the same, but you would be hard-pressed to find a hockey fan who fully supports the practice of bandwagon jumping. Bandwagon fans are the fans who join the fanbase when things are going their best, avoiding the whole pesky “losing” thing that most fans must suffer through. Such hockey fans would be looking at this year’s playoff bracket and deciding to cheer for the Colorado Avalanche or perhaps the Florida Panthers.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Quenneville
Person
Rick Tocchet
Person
Paul Maurice
Person
Scott Stevens
Person
Mike Babcock
Person
Barry Trotz
Yardbarker

Islanders’ Lamoriello Makes Confusing Decision to Fire Barry Trotz

The New York Islanders fired head coach Barry Trotz after his fourth season with the team, sending shockwaves throughout the NHL. The Islanders were one of the more successful teams in the NHL in the past few seasons, reaching the Stanley Cup Semifinals in 2020 and 2021. However, after one...
ELMONT, NY
markerzone.com

ANALYST BELIEVES RELATIONSHIP WITH BARZAL LED TO FIRING OF TROTZ

Many were surprised to hear that on early Monday morning, New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello made the decision to fire head coach Barry Trotz. According to a more recent report, however, he may not have had much of a choice. From the outside looking in, Trotz's firing may...
ELMONT, NY
ClutchPoints

Bruins dealt brutal blow to defense for Game 5 vs. Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins have a difficult task ahead of them in Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes. With their first-round NHL Playoffs series even at 2-2, the Bruins will look to steal a game on the road in Raleigh on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the Bruins have been hit hard by the injury bug, and will be without their top two defenders for Game 5. Both Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm will remain sidelined for Game 5 on Tuesday night but could be back in time for Thursday’s Game 6, per WEEI.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Blackhawks#The Maple Leafs
Yardbarker

Rasmussen, Zadina Among Red Wings’ Most Improved in 2021-22

We’ve already established that the Detroit Red Wings plateaued during the 2021-22 campaign after starting out strong. The lack of noteworthy improvement ultimately cost Jeff Blashill his job. But what about individual players? Which Red Wings improved year-over-year? Let’s dive into the data to find out. Methodology. Before...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Longtime NHL Veteran Player Announces His Retirement

NHL great Patrick Marleau announced his retirement on Tuesday. The 42-year-old, who holds the NHL record with 1,779 games played, shared his decision in a Players' Tribune post titled "Thank You, Hockey." "As with most professional athletes, I feel like I could play forever," Marleau wrote. "I wish I could...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Maple Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe’s strong reminder to Auston Matthews & co. after Game 5 win vs. Lightning

What a Wednesday night that was for Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs, who overcame a 2-0 deficit in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning and score a 4-3 victory to take the 3-2 series lead. Matthews scored the game-winning goal that sent the crowd at Scotiabank Arena exploding in excitement, though, Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe tried to pump the brakes after the thrilling game.
NHL
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets move Jacob deGrom to 60-day IL, claim Locke St. John

The Mets have claimed left-hander Locke St. John off waivers from the Cubs, who designated St. John for assignment last week. To create space on the 40-man roster, New York moved Jacob deGrom to the 60-day injured list. St. John signed a minor-league deal with Chicago in December, and his...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
103.9 The Breeze

Bad Call! The New York Islanders Made a Horrible Mistake Today

The New York Islanders did not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the conclusion of the 2021-22 NHL regular season. Why did this happen, you may ask? How did a team that reached the Eastern Conference finals in back-to-back seasons follow that up with a 9th-place finish in the conference? There were certain factors that played into their demise, but most fans would agree, the head coach was not the root of the issue.
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Behind the Scenes Talk About Why Islanders Released Barry Trotz

There are plenty of insiders and fans trying to wrap their collective heads around the reasoning behind letting one of the best coaches in the NHL go. The New York Islanders, specifically GM Lou Lamoriello fired Trotz with one more season left on his current deal and after one bad season, much of which was impacted by COVID, injuries and a few roster changes that were not in the coach’s control.
NHL
NHL

Lamoriello: Islanders Need 'New Voice'

Lou Lamoriello said decision to relieve Barry Trotz was not easy, but a new voice was necessary for success going forward. Lou Lamoriello said the decision to relieve Barry Trotz of his coaching duties was not an easy one to make, after the coaching change was announced on Monday morning.
ELMONT, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy