‘Winning Time’ Season Finale Delivers Another Series High With 1.6M Viewers Across All HBO Platforms

HBO ’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty scored yet another series high with its freshman season finale on Sunday. The season ender, which featured tense moments from the ’79-’80 NBA finals, drew in 1.6 million total viewers across both HBO and HBO Max .

The finale was up 73% from the season premiere’s original viewership. The debut brought in approximately 900,000 viewers and has since grown to nearly 8 million. In linear viewing, the finale earned 534,000 viewers, more than double than that of the premiere.

Episodes are currently averaging 6 million viewers. Sunday’s also episode marked the seventh week of consecutive viewership growth for the sports series.

Winning Time ‘s season finale featured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s ankle injury, Jerry Buss coping with his mother’s death, a contentious Rookie of The Year decision and more. Read Deadline’s full recap here . Series showrunner and executive producer Max Borenstein told Deadline where Winning Time , which has been renewed for Season 2, will go next.

“This next season is going to be, you know, taking the same pace that this first season did, roughly, to tell the next piece of the story. Which involves Paul Westhead and Pat Riley, and a struggle Magic has that next year, and Jerry West’s next step in the direction of becoming the general manager,” he said. “There’s a lot of transitional stuff that starts to happen in that next season.”

Winning Time stars John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney, Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Julianne Nicholson as Cranny McKinney, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tamera Tomakili as Earleatha “Cookie” Kelly, Brett Cullen as Bill Sharman, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Sarah Ramos as Cheryl Pistono, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Jimel Atkins as Jamaal Wilkes, Austin Aaron as Mark Landsberger, Jon Young as Brad Holland, with Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr. and Sally Field as Jessie Buss.

Hyperobject Industries’ Kevin Messickm executive produces alongside showrunner and writer Borenstein. Jim Hecht is Executive Producer, Writer, and Co-Creator. Adam McKay is an executive producer and directed the pilot. Rodney Barnes serves as Executive Producer and Writer. Jason Shuman and Scott Stephens also serve as Executive Producers.