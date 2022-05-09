Departing MSU tennis coach wins conference honor

BOZEMAN, Mont. — After a tour of the Spratt Unit at the Montana State Hospital earlier this week, lawmakers are trying to draft bills to make changes to the facility. “What we saw two days ago was four people, four dementia patients into a bedroom throughout the Spratt Unit,” said Rep. Danny Tenenbaum (D-Missoula) at the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Interim Committee meeting Friday morning. “We saw no physical therapy, you know, speech therapy, and no occupational therapy, basically just nothing. No therapeutic services happening right now for this population.”
