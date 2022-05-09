ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise woman headed to Poland to help refugees

By Mickaela Elich
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — When Jessica Davis heard what was going on in Ukraine, she knew she needed to do something, so she booked a ticket to Warsaw, Poland. "I don't know why but that's what struck me is like, where can I use this?...

Jessica Davis
