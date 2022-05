The new season of Twilight Tours continues at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 1301 Texas Boulevard, on Saturday, May 7 beginning at 7 p.m. Join the Texarkana Museums System for a guided living history tour of one of Texarkana’s oldest cemeteries. Costumed interpreters will bring Texarkana’s past to life. There are over 25 cemeteries located within the city limits of Texarkana with burials dating back to the 1874, Sacred Heart Cemetery is one of the most historic sites in the city.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO