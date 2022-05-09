ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield man accused of trying to entice minors in sexual activity

By WICS Staff
newschannel20.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man will spend eight years behind bars for trying to get minors to engage in sexual activity. Matthew Wetzel, 37, was sentenced on...

