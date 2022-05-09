Battle continues for COVID long-hauler from Jefferson County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Roane County Sheriff's Office was warning people about a "questionable fundraiser" they received reports about on Monday. The principal of Roane County High School reported that a person was calling local businesses and said they were raising money for the school. The principal, Kent Millsaps, said the school does not call people for fundraising and representatives of the school would only ask in person or by mail.

