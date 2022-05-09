ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TN

Battle continues for COVID long-hauler from Jefferson County

WATE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn East Tennessee COVID long-hauler is suing her...

www.wate.com

WATE

On the Road to Mossback Distillery in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – This week we are On the Road to Jefferson City where we will discover a beautiful, traditional speak-easy hidden away within the Mossback Distillery. For the owners of Mossback Distillery, it has always been a dream of their to bring their passion for making...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WATE

Fight over Campbell County animal shelter funding

Controversy in Campbell as the county animal shelter and commission remain at odds about this year's upcoming budget. The shelter says it's not receiving enough money to continue operations while the commission says it is giving all the monetary support it can.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Fired Ballad travel nurse turns self in on drug charges

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Ballad Health travel nurse Jacqueline Brewster turned herself in Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center to face four counts of obtaining narcotics by fraud related to an alleged theft of patient medications at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) last year. Brewster’s appearance at Jonesborough came five months after local […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

VSP: Washington Co., VA crash leaves one dead

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Washington County, Virginia. According to a press release from Virginia State Police (VSP), a 2019 Kia Sorento was traveling east on Route 58 when it struck a 2007 Pontiac Gran-prix that drive into the path of the SUV from Bethel Road. The […]
WBIR

Roane Co. Sheriff's Office warning about possible high school fundraiser scam

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Roane County Sheriff's Office was warning people about a "questionable fundraiser" they received reports about on Monday. The principal of Roane County High School reported that a person was calling local businesses and said they were raising money for the school. The principal, Kent Millsaps, said the school does not call people for fundraising and representatives of the school would only ask in person or by mail.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Charles Susano, 86, retired longtime Tennessee appeals court judge, dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Retired Tennessee appeals court judge Charles Susano died over the weekend. He was 86. The family will receive friends 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the Cathedral Hall at Sacred Heart in Knoxville. The funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
