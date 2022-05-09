2 juveniles arrested after breaking in to Bonner Springs High School and causing damage

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife” and...
SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A high-speed chase in western Kansas on Saturday led to an arrest. According to the Scott City Police Department (SCPD), at 4:11 p.m., officers attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic infractions. The truck failed to stop, leading officers to follow in pursuit. The chase reached speeds over 100 […]
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
‘I just didn’t expect her story to end this way’ - Family seeks answers following fatal fires. The family of a woman killed in a house fire wants answers after the Caldwell County Sheriff confirms it was deliberately set. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Kansas City Mayor Quinton...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 49-year-old man from Ottawa has been arrested for public nudity. According to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Correction’s daily booking report, David Earl Lawver, 49, was booked into custody at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, May 9th. Topeka Police say officers were called to the...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department say they have opened a homicide investigation late Tuesday morning. Police notified the public shortly before 10 a.m. that they were headed to the scene of a crime near 49th Street and Bellefontaine Ave. in Kansas City. Authorities say...
POLO, Mo. (KCTV) -- First responders confirmed a woman died in one of three house fires Tuesday morning in and around Polo, Missouri, that were “apparent arsons.”. Even Tuesday evening, smoke continued to rise from the ashes of what was Lorene Fickess’ home. She had moved into it in 1958 and raised seven children there.
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Joyce Bair. Bair has blue eyes and gray hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. No picture has been provided. She was last headed from Junction City to Salina on Sunday, May 8, but never reached her destination. […]
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died and another ran away from the scene of a car crash Sunday night in Kansas City’s Country Club District. Police stated a black Chevrolet Equinox was driving westbound on 63rd Street about 11:15 p.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign.
