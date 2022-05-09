VIDEO: Seminole County museum honoring historic Black community expanding to new location Seminole County museum honoring historic Black community expanding to new location

SANFORD, Fla. — The Goldsboro Museum is getting ready for an upgrade thanks to money in the federal rescue package.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The museum will be built to resemble the old post office that once sat on its current spot, the current home of the Goldsboro Museum.

In 1891, Goldsboro became the second all-black incorporated township within the U.S., behind Eatonville.

Thanks to money from the American Rescue Plan, the museum received a $500,000 African American Culture Historical Grant from the state. The new 3,000 square-foot museum will resemble the old post office.

Officials hope to have the new museum’s groundbreaking in September.

Central Florida Spotlight: Black History Month (WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group