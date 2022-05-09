After Years of Waiting, Renovation Work Underway at Auburn’s AME Zion Church

Put Auburn in the Central New York region. That’s what Auburn Mayor Michael Quill has requested. According to the Citizen, Mayor Quill has written a letter asking that the city be included in just one congressional and one senate district. Quill wrote, “The city of Auburn is strongly affiliated with the central New York region, both economically and socially.” The mayor also said, “History has shown that the city’s interests are served best when included within districts that align strongly with the central New York region, where the city of Syracuse acts as the nucleus.”

AUBURN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO