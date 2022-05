A Warm-Up? The Weather Channel says that it will begin to progressively feel warmer as the week goes on. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 70s to low 80s during the day by late week, with lows only reaching the 50s to low 60s at night. There will be a chance for scattered thunderstorms by the weekend, as highs will stay around 80 degrees. When you look ahead on TWC's extended 10-day forecast, highs should stay in the 70s and 80s, with lows only in the 50s and 60s.

HUDSON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO