Allen County, OH

Man gets two years in prison for setting a bed with a sleeping woman in it on fire

By Todd Cummins
hometownstations.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated arson gets sentenced to two years in prison. 20-year-old Jonathon Brown was sentenced Monday in...

www.hometownstations.com

