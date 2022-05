As a two-term secretary of state and seven-term state representative from the southern Oregon Coast, I know what it takes to win competitive elections in a tough year: It takes a fighter. A leader. An authentic voice for Democrats with the charisma to inspire and the grit to campaign relentlessly up and down this district, who is unbought by out-of-state billionaires. That’s why Democrat Doyle Canning is our best candidate for beating Republican Alek Skarlatos in the November general election.

