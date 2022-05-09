ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Handcrafted Michigan-themed guitar up for auction

By Natalia Escalante
 2 days ago
A custom-made Pure Michigan guitar is up for auction.

Michigan Cares for Tourism, a nonprofit, launched the auction. The guitar symbolizes “Michigan’s rich musical and manufacturing heritage,” the Pure Michigan campaign said.

The guitar was handcrafted and created by Wallace Detroit Guitars , a company that builds guitars representing Detroit’s history.

Auction organizers described the guitar, saying:

“The custom-made Pure Michigan guitar is made of reclaimed old-growth pine from the Packard assembly plant, originally cut from Michigan forests. The custom pickguard is handmade of aged copper and hand-etched with the Pure Michigan logo and scenes from around the state. The guitar strap is handmade of reclaimed vinyl from 1960 Cadillac car seats, and the control knobs are handmade brass replicas of Detroit manhole covers. The guitar is a testament to the hard work and high quality of Michigan’s makers and innovators.”

All proceeds will be donated to Michigan Cares for Tourism , which aims to restore and preserve the state's historic, cultural and natural attractions.

“As a Detroiter and former Detroit high school teacher, I love Detroit and I love Michigan. This company is my way of showing that love and respect for the spirit of Michigan people,” Wallace Detroit Guitars founder Mark Wallace said. “I’m honored to be able to design and build this guitar for Pure Michigan and thrilled with the results. It’s a beautiful piece just to hang on the wall, but when you take it off the wall and start to play it, you’re going to love the way it sounds.”

If you’re interested in participating in the auction, you can bid using biddingowl.com . The auction closes May 25 at noon. The winner will be announced during Pure Michigan’s Return to Summer event on Facebook Live from Mackinac Island.

A video of the guitar being made can be watched on YouTube .

