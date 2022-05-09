Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Unavailable for Game 4

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
The relationship between fans and players has been a major point of discussion this postseason. Both Draymond Green and Kyrie Irving have been fined for giving road fans the middle finger in these playoffs alone, and now, Chris Paul is dealing with a somewhat similar situation. A fan in Dallas...
MILWAUKEE — If the Celtics go on to win the Eastern Conference semifinals and beat the defending champion Bucks, the image of Al Horford nodding at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trash talk could become a cult favorite highlight. The moment came with 10:56 left in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo was...
After winning zero playoff games and dealing with uneven quarterback play over the past four seasons, former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson left for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in March. The Pro Bowler thinks another Chicago sports star should also look for greener pastures: Bulls guard Zach LaVine.
Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo went up for a seemingly open dunk in the final seconds of a 110-80 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday. Mavericks big and former Sun Marquese Chriss — yes, that Marquese Chriss — fouled Biyombo as...
BOSTON (AP) -- Bobby Portis made a putback off Giannis Antetokounmpo's missed free throw with 15 seconds left, Jrue Holiday snuffed Marcus Smart on Boston's final two possessions and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Celtics 110-107 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 series lead. Antetokounmpo had 40 points and...
Ageless Al was at it again Monday night. Al Horford, 35 years old, almost single-handedly willed the Boston Celtics to a 116-108 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum, evening the series at 2-2. Horford had 30 points for the Celtics,...
The 2013 NBA Draft class is considered one of the weakest in NBA history. But there has been one standout player from the draft class, who despite being very young, has already established himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history. Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected by the Milwaukee...
Lopez accumulated 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and one block over 29 minutes during Monday's 116-108 loss to the Celtics. Thriving in the absence of Robert Williams (knee soreness), Lopez was a mismatch against an undersized Boston rotation. Racking up five offensive rebounds while successfully drawing fouls, it's unclear if Williams will return to duel with Lopez in Game 5 on Wednesday. Trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo in scoring Monday, Lopez has averaged 11.6 points per game through nine playoff contests.
Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks went down the wire. In the end, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. who escaped with a 110-107 win in what was an asbolute thriller. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was not at all pleased with how his team let...
Antetokounmpo amassed 40 points (16-27 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 win over Boston. He also had seven turnovers. Antetokounmpo has attempted 25-plus shots in every game of the series against Boston -- resulting in two...
The Oklahoma City Thunder don’t seem concerned with the present as the NBA offseason approaches. Their team-building strategy looks geared toward a dynasty: In the 2030s. It’s a controversial method. General Manager Sam Presti has hoarded draft picks like they were canned goods in a doomsday scenario. The...
Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
You won't like Al Horford when he's angry. Giannis Antetokounmpo learned that the hard way in what was a wild Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. It all started when the two-time MVP threw down a dunk and stared down Horford early in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo...
Tarasenko recorded a natural hat trick, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5. Tarasenko scored two goals 1:28 apart early in the third period to give the Blues a lead, and he sealed his hat trick with an empty-netter. He'd been kept off the scoresheet in three of the first four games in the series. The winger is up to four tallies, one assist, 14 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating in five playoff contests.
Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
Throughout the second year of its return to competition, the Hartley boys volleyball team has balanced two focuses.
The Hawks have six players who gained experience in 2021 when they fielded a team for the first time since the mid-1990s, giving them a foundation for improvement after winning a postseason match and finishing...
BOSTON -- It took all of 10 minutes for the Celtics' playoff fortunes to change Wednesday night. Boston led the Milwaukee Bucks by 14 points with 10 minutes remaining in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden and appeared on its way to a 3-2 series lead.
According to head coach Mike Budenholzer, Middleton (knee) has been able to take part in some shooting, dribbling and "very light contact," Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. The Bucks have been quiet about Middleton's progress of late, mostly stating that he's been doing a little bit more each day. A...
The Colts signed Kelly on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers. The veteran figures to provide valuable depth along the Colts' dominant offensive line during the 2022 campaign.
