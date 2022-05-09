Reds' Ronnie Dawson: Returns to big leagues

Once traded for J.D. Martinez, former Detroit Tigers infielder Sergio Alcantara is on the move again. Just 25 years old, Alcantara is about to suit up for his fourth Major League Baseball team after being claimed off waivers by the San Diego Padres from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alcantara is expected...
CINCINNATI (AP) — Josh Hader reached 500 career strikeouts, Luis Urías hit tying home run and made a clutch catch and the Milwaukee Brewers held off Cincinnati 5-4 Tuesday night to stop the Reds’ season-high, two-game winning streak. Jace Peterson broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth...
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stallings is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Humberto Castellanos. Our models project Stallings for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
After winning zero playoff games and dealing with uneven quarterback play over the past four seasons, former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson left for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in March. The Pro Bowler thinks another Chicago sports star should also look for greener pastures: Bulls guard Zach LaVine.
Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Chrisholm will start at second base on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Erik Gonzalez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chrisholm for 15.1 FanDuel points on...
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jerming Rosario was named the California League Pitcher of the Week for games played May 2-8. The right-hander earned his first win of the season with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga after tossing five no-hit innings and collecting six strikeouts against the Lake Elsinore Storm on May 6. Rosario improved to 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 14.2 innings pitched (five games).
Stephenson went 3-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 win over Milwaukee. Stephenson started the scoring with an RBI double during the the opening frame, and he with another double in the second to put the Reds up 7-0. It's his seventh multi-hit game and second three-hit effort of the campaign. The 25-year-old has a .322/.397/.559 slash line with three home runs, five doubles, 17 RBI and 11 runs through 20 games.
Wendle was removed in the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with right hamstring tightness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle made his presence felt at the plate before departing with the injury, going 2-for-2 with a two-run home run to give the Marlins an early lead. Erik Gonzalez came on to replace Wendle, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into the Marlins' weekend series with the Brewers.
The Cincinnati Reds finally beat the Milwaukee Brewers after getting embarrassed by them earlier in the season. To be fair, most teams that have played the Reds have embarrassed them this season. But, the Reds managed to take Game 1 of this series on Monday and now have a winning percentage over .200 for the first time since the first week of the year. The next closest team is the Tigers with a win rate over .280.
Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
Anderson (illness) is getting close to returning from the COVID-19 injured list, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Although Anderson was unavailable for the Marlins' road trip in Arizona, he'll likely be activated from the IL in the coming days. After missing seven straight games, Mish reports that Anderson has a good chance to return from the IL once the Marlins return home Friday.
Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
Friedl went 3-for-4 with a stolen base during Wednesday's 14-11 win against the Brewers. The 26-year-old batted atop the order for the fourth straight game Wednesday and produced his first multi-hit game of the season. Overall he has a .220/.283/.293 slash line with two RBI, seven runs and one stolen base. Friedl has taken on an everyday role in the absences of Jake Fraley (knee) and Nick Senzel (COVID-19), and he should continue to see plenty of opportunities until one of them returns from the injured list.
Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
LINE: Brewers -200, Reds +169; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday. Cincinnati has gone 4-9 at home and 6-24 overall. The Reds have a 4-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
Heyward went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres. The stolen base is the first of the season for Heyward, who hasn't done with the bat, as evidenced by his .603 OPS, which would be a new career low. The veteran stole 20 or more bases in consecutive seasons back in 2014 and 2015, but he doesn't run nearly as much these days. Heyward recorded eight or fewer steals in each of the past five seasons, so don't expect too much more production in that category, despite the swipe Monday.
Comments / 0