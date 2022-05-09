76ers' Isaiah Joe: Questionable for Game 5

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is out for Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors due to his knee injury, but he is keeping a positive mindset amid the latest setback. On Twitter, Morant spoke out about his condition for the first time ever since sustaining the injury in Game 3 last Saturday. He sent out an encouraging tweet, highlighting how he is maintaining his optimism that he can go through it.
The relationship between fans and players has been a major point of discussion this postseason. Both Draymond Green and Kyrie Irving have been fined for giving road fans the middle finger in these playoffs alone, and now, Chris Paul is dealing with a somewhat similar situation. A fan in Dallas...
Memphis Grizzlies fans cannot be feeling too encouraged by what a Grizzlies teammate had to say about Ja Morant’s injury on Monday. Speaking with reporters ahead of Game 4 of the series, Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. offered an ominous-sounding comment about Morant, who underwent an MRI on Monday. Jackson said that he found out more information about Morant’s injury and that “it’s definitely sad,” per Mark Giannotto of The Commercial Appeal.
Ja Morant is one of the best point guards in the league, and a lot of people simply enjoy watching him play. Unfortunately, he was sidelined with an injury for the Memphis Grizzlies' Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors. The team clearly missed their superstar point guard, and they...
Morant was expected to sit out. He suffered a knee injury in Game 3 and will continue receiving treatment. He’s considered day-to-day, which opens the door for a possible Game 5 return. Morant finished Game 3 with a game-high 34 points, seven assists and three steals in 36 minutes....
After winning zero playoff games and dealing with uneven quarterback play over the past four seasons, former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson left for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in March. The Pro Bowler thinks another Chicago sports star should also look for greener pastures: Bulls guard Zach LaVine.
LINE: Grizzlies -2.5; over/under is 220.5. WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Warriors lead series 3-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the series over the Memphis Grizzlies in game five of the Western Conference second round. The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies 101-98 in the last matchup. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 32 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 21 points.
MEMPHIS -- Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his right knee and is considered doubtful for the remainder of the playoffs, the team announced Tuesday. The Grizzlies said Morant underwent an MRI that revealed the extent of the injury. Memphis will be without its star point guard for a second straight game as the Grizzlies try to avoid elimination against the Golden State Warriors at home in Game 5 on Wednesday.
The Memphis Grizzlies went to battle in Game 4 of their series against the Golden State Warriors without their main man in Ja Morant who suffered a knee injury in their previous game. Their opponents, on the other hand, were also a man down after head coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 prior to tipoff.
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss would like you to know that she is not pleased. She's not pleased that the Lakers missed the playoffs, and she's not pleased that the roster that went 33-49 in the regular season cost more than $200 million, including a bit of dead money and an estimated $45 million luxury-tax bill, per Spotrac.
A continued walk through the Dallas Cowboys’ undrafted free agent class brings an intriguing name, but is there intriguing play to go along with it? UCF edge rusher Big Cat Bryant started off his career at Auburn, after earning 4-star honors coming out of high school. He was selected to compete in the Under Armour High School All-American game and his career at Auburn was highlighted by earning 2nd-team All-SEC honors and being selected as a team captain in 2020.
According to head coach Mike Budenholzer, Middleton (knee) has been able to take part in some shooting, dribbling and "very light contact," Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. The Bucks have been quiet about Middleton's progress of late, mostly stating that he's been doing a little bit more each day. A...
Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
The Texans signed Hughes on Tuesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports. Hughes has missed only one game since 2011, but his production has dropped in recent years. Regardless, the veteran should still garner a solid role with the Texans in 2022.
Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
The Philadelphia Eagles made gigantic steps this offseason in emerging as a serious contender for the NFC East title. General manager Howie Roseman used his draft capital to acquire A.J. Brown, while selecting Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean in the same draft last month -- filling plenty of positions that needed improvement on the roster.
Comments / 0