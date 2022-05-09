ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bono and the Edge Perform Acoustic Set in Kyiv Bomb Shelter: ‘You Are Fighting for All of Us’

By Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
In a show of support for Ukraine, U2 members Bono and the Edge gave a surprise performance at a Kyiv subway station being used as a bomb shelter.

On Sunday, U2’s official Twitter account shared that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had invited Bono and the Edge “to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.” The tweet ended with the hashtag #StandWithUkraine.

Bono sang a cover of Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me,” substituting the chorus with “Stand by Ukraine,” alongside another musician dressed in a Ukrainian military uniform, who was identified by Rolling Stone as Taras Topolia from the Ukrainian band Antytila. He also performed classic U2 songs “With or Without You,” “Desire” and “Angel of Harlem” for the audience, which included soldiers.

“The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom,” Bono told the audience, according to Rolling Stone. “We pray that you will enjoy some of that peace soon.”

Bono was also said to have visited the town of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, and the neighboring town of Bucha — which is currently under investigation for war crimes at the hands of Russian forces.

With NATO forces working closely together, various countries have provided resources and military aid to Ukraine but President Zelenskyy continues to urge his country to fight back, encouraging “peace talks” — although those efforts have been unsuccessful.

Bono is the latest musician to show his support for Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in January. U2 previously teamed up with Global Citizen to help those displaced by the war, alongside Madonna and Billie Eilish.

Watch their performance below.

Eva Mendes has floated a potential end to her near-decade long hiatus from acting. The actor has not starred in a feature film since a small supporting role in partner Ryan Gosling's 2014's directorial effort "Lost River," although she lent her voice to a role on a 2021 episode of "Bluey" on ABC Kids. Mendes appeared on "The View" and said her potential return to acting would have specific requirements. "I have such a short list of what I will do, with four kids," Mendes said (via Entertainment Weekly). "I mean, if it was...
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" is canceling the taping of new episodes "until further notice" after its host exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. The news comes only a few weeks after Colbert's COVID diagnosis paused taping from April 21 to May 2. "Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID," "The Late Show's" official Twitter account posted on Monday. "Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days." Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance...
Elizabeth Olsen is tired of filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola bashing Marvel movies. The actor, who is back in theaters as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," told The Independent that she gets frustrated when people make Marvel movies "seem like a lesser type of art." "I'm not saying we're making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me," Olsen said. "These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators — I feel...
