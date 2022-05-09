ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Phillips Sold $61.6 Million in Watches From Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet This Weekend

By Demetrius Simms
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lWtYN_0fYFTGpM00

Click here to read the full article.

Phillips had a blockbuster weekend with two major watch sales, the Royal Oak 50th Anniversary Auction and the Geneva Watch Auction: XV, which collectively took in over $61.6 million.

The Royal Oak sale took place on May 6. Out of 88 lots offered, the top lot was the Royal Oak Ref. 5402ST known as “The A2”. It earned this nickname for being the second Royal Oak ever made and was presented to the world in 1972 at the opening of the Basel Watch Fair in Switzerland. It hammered for $1,073,319, five times its low pre-sale estimate, and set a world record for the most expensive vintage Royal Oak ever sold at auction.

The star lot wasn’t the only one to break records: the next highest lot broke the vaunted $1 million barrier. The Ref. 25654PT perpetual calendar in platinum sports a copper-brown dial and is double signed by Asprey. It managed to sell for double its pre-sale high estimate at a whopping $1,036,511 and now holds the world record for any perpetual calendar Royal Oak sold at auction. Fans of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld may be pleased to know a Royal Oak Jumbo, Ref. 5402ST once worn by the Chanel creative director also sold at the anniversary sale for $950,625.

Phillips then began the two-day auction period for its heavily anticipated Geneva Watch Auction: XV on May 7 and 8. The sale presented more than 600 in-person collectors and 1,800 online bidders with 196 coveted watches at La Réserve Hotel in the Swiss luxury capital. Its star lot was a Patek Phillipe Ref. 1518 perpetual calendar, known as the “Pink on Pink.” The model houses a pink chronograph atop a pink dial, hence the name, and “can only be found at the highest echelons of fine watch collecting,” according to the auction house. It sold for a staggering $3,333,926.

But it wasn’t the only lot from the sale to break records. The only known yellow gold Rolex with the reference number 6239—nicknamed “The Crazy Doc”—sold for $1,743,308 and set a new world record for its reference in yellow gold.

Another Patek Philippe also set a new selling standard. The Ref. 1503 dubbed “The Simon Wiesenthal” was once owned by the human rights champion and Holocaust survivor of the same name. It’s one of just two Ref. 1503s made with a black lacquered dial and Breguet numerals that are known of. Selling for $1,376,243, it holds the new world record for the reference.

“Once again, collectors’ appetite for rare and collectible timepieces of the highest quality, utmost rarity or of historical relevance and original designs has been demonstrated,” says Alexandre Ghotbi, head of watches, continental Europe and Middle East in a statement. “All of these elements resulted in yet another record-breaking sale at Phillips.”

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

An Exclusive Look at the OAK Collection, One of the World’s Finest Assortments of Watches

Click here to read the full article. Several hundred watches, collected over 35-plus years, at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars, curated down to 160. . .The numbers alone are enough to make The OAK Collection—which is about to open at The Design Museum in London ahead of its bow in New York this Fall—a must-visit for any horolophile, anywhere. What makes the collection even more compelling, though, is the three-tiered approach to acquisition adhered to doggedly by its owner, French businessman Patrick Getreide. Firstly, the watches must be not just rare, but “one of a kind”—the phrase from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

This Surrealist Cartier Watch Just Sold for $1.5 Million, Breaking a World Record

Click here to read the full article. This watch may look like a circa 1930s Dalí painting, but its price is pure 2022. A 1967 Cartier London Crash just sold for $1.5 million, almost double its high estimate and a new world record. The 18-karat yellow-gold timepiece is one of the earliest editions to have come to auction, according to Loupe This, the relatively new online auction house that led the sale. “The Crash has a reputation as a sought-after watch that isn’t released by Cartier very often,” Eric Ku, a co-founder of Loupe This, wrote about the watch. “With its mysterious...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Lewis Hamilton Wore 3 Watches, Including IWC’s Latest, in Protest of Formula 1’s Jewelry Ban

Click here to read the full article. Less than 24 hours after it dropped, IWC’s new chronograph was already creating a buzz. The watch, created for fans and team members of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team, was one of three timepieces (and several necklaces and rings) that champion racer Sir Lewis Hamilton wore in an apparent protest of an F1 regulation banning drivers from wearing jewelry on the track. At a Friday press conference ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, a bling-laden Hamilton told reporters that he’d skip the race, planned for May 8, if the sport’s governing body actually enforced...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Robb Report

Graff’s Epic New High Jewelry Collection Is the Biggest in Its History

Click here to read the full article. Excess is best. At least that’s the takeaway from Graff’s newest high jewelry collection, Graffabulous, which features the most high jewelry pieces the brand has ever introduced at one time. Unveiled in late April, Graffabulous is an ode to the women of ancient mythology. It is composed of more than 80 pieces of one-of-a-kind jewelry laden with more than 3,600 carats of gemstones in total, including 1,877 carats of white diamonds, 678 carats of yellow diamonds, 616 carats of sapphires, 414 carats of emeralds and 101 carats of rubies. Of the 20 high jewelry necklaces...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Audemars Piguet#The Geneva Watch Auction#Xv#The Royal Oak Ref#Royal Oak Jumbo#Chanel
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This lot of cars is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
CARS
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

The De Beers Cullinan Blue Diamond Shatters Estimates to Sell for $57.5 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A collector just gave whole new meaning to the phrase “feeling blue,” after snapping up the world’s largest blue diamond to ever come to auction. The De Beers Cullinan Blue, a 15.10-carat step-cut diamond, sold Wednesday at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong to an anonymous buyer by telephone, according to the auction house. The gem, the only blue diamond over 15 carats to ever appear at auction, had a pre-sale high estimate of $48 million. When the bidding was over, it had hammered down for nearly $10 million more: $57,470,391. “The De Beers Blue captivated me...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Adidas
Robb Report

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner’s $225 Million Malibu Estate Has a Cliffside Elevator to the Beach

Click here to read the full article. Malibu real estate prices have been booming in recent years, but this hilltop home is sure to break sale records for both Malibu and the state of California. The $225 million oceanside estate is being sold by former Disney executive Michael Eisner, who served as CEO of Walt Disney Co. from 1984 to 2005. He and his wife, Jane, purchased their first parcel of land here in the mid-1990s and have been adding adjacent lots since then. In total, the estate comprises five parcels of land and was gradually constructed over decades until it...
MALIBU, CA
Robb Report

This Ancient Roman Bust Was Bought for $35 at Goodwill. Now It’s Heading to the San Antonio Museum of Art.

Click here to read the full article. In 2018, Laura Young, the owner of vintage good shop in Austin, Texas, spotted a carved marble bust priced at $34.99 in a local Goodwill. At 52 pounds, it was heavy, and it looked old. An expert examination revealed that it was, in fact, ancient. It dated back to the 1st century CE—and had once belonged to the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria. Four years later, the ancient Roman bust, which may depict Roman commander Drusus Germanicus, will be returned to Germany’s Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes. In a signal...
AUSTIN, TX
The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
APPAREL
tatler.com

A tiara that belonged to the Princess of Fürstenberg, one of the doyennes of the Habsburg Empire, is up for auction

Today, the Von Fürstenberg family is mostly associated with Diane, the eponymous wrap-dress designer, as well as her glamorous granddaughter, the socialite Tatiana. Yet the clan has ties that go back to the Habsburg Empire, when they ruled high society in Vienna as one of its preeminent aristocratic families. Now, the Princess of Fürstenberg's tiara is one of the star lots at Christie's Magnificent Jewels auction in Geneva, sure to promote a bidding war amongst diadem-enthusiasts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

The 27 Best Maldives Resorts for the Ultimate Island Vacation

Click here to read the full article. Relatively speaking, the Maldives haven’t been on the vacation radar—at least with US travelers—for that long, but the archipelago nation has made up for that in the last decade or so with a near-constant stream of eye-catching resort openings. To date, there are over 160 resorts in the destination, the majority of which each sits on its own islet, away from any other signs of civilization. With most of the major hospitality names represented, and nearly every resort offering things like overwater villas, secluded beaches, and water-based activities, it can be tough to...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Robb Report

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy