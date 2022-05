The Brookhaven City Council authorized the purchase of three properties for possible future greenspace and stormwater management. The properties are located at 1712 Duke Road, 1731 Tobey Road NE, and 1739 Tobey Road NE. The council approved the purchase of the roughly four acres of land for $550,000 at a Tuesday meeting. City spokesperson Burke […] The post Brookhaven purchases land for greenspace  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

BROOKHAVEN, GA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO