ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Joshua Cohen, the late Winfred Rembert win arts Pulitzers

By Books
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — Joshua Cohen's “The Netanyahus,” a comic and rigorous campus novel based on the true story of the father of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking a job in academia, has won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Benzion Netanyahu, who died in 2012,...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pulitzer Prizes for 2021 journalism, arts to be announced

The Pulitzer Prizes are set Monday to honor the best journalism from a tumultuous year that saw an insurrection, the frantic end of the United States' longest war and fallout from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and catastrophic climate change.The winners in 15 journalism categories and seven arts categories will be announced at 3 p.m. at Columbia University, which administers the awards. This year's Pulitzers, which will be livestreamed, recognize work done in 2021.The Pulitzers are considered the most prestigious honor in American journalism. Winners of each category get a prize of $15,000, except for the public service award, which comes with a gold medal. The prizes were established in the will of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer and first awarded in 1917.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
People

New Book Delves Into JFK's Charisma, Insatiable Affairs — and His Last Moments with Baby Son Patrick

The personal allure of John F. Kennedy — strong as a magnet — is, for many, what sets him apart in the history books. A charismatic orator, Kennedy's charm often masked his flaws (and fed his penchant for flirtation). But as a new book details, behind the appeal of the young senator-turned-president was a man who faced a steady stream of challenges before his assassination in 1963.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Ethel Kennedy's daughters celebrate the matriarch's 94th birthday by sharing touching family photos and childhood images - while praising her 'grace, humor and spunk'

Kennedy matriarch Ethel's daughters marked her 94th birthday on Monday by sharing touching tributes to their mother on Instagram - while posting several intimate family photos and childhood images. Both Kerry and Rory Kennedy shared social media posts marking the occasion, while also praising their 'superwoman' mother's 'grace, humor and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Connecticut State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
mansionglobal.com

Janet Jackson Wants $8.995 Million for the New York Condo She’s Owned for 25 Years

Nearly 25 years after she bought it, Janet Jackson is listing her apartment on New York’s Central Park for $8.995 million. Ms. Jackson, who rose to stardom in the late 1980s and 1990s with hits such as “Miss You Much” and “Together Again,” and who is the sister of the late performer Michael Jackson, purchased the apartment for $2.8 million in 1998, records show.
REAL ESTATE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank O'hara
Person
Mark Kennedy
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Jonathan Nez
ARTnews

Jackson Pollock Drip Painting Expected to Fetch $45 M. at Christie’s

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Jackson Pollock featuring the postwar painter’s signature ‘drip’ style that will be auctioned next month. Number 31 (1949) will hit the block during an evening sale in New York on May 12 dedicated to art produced in the 20th century. It is expected to fetch a price in excess of $45 million and will be offered without a guarantee. Pollock completed the work, which stands at 31-by-22-inches, in 1949, during a formative time in his career when he produced a series of drip paintings. The works would...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulitzers#Art Museum#American Art#Israeli#The University Of Denver#Cornell University#Jewish#Zionism#The New York Times
WRAL News

US casinos had best month ever in March, winning $5.3B

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Inflation may be soaring, supply chains remain snarled and the coronavirus just won't go away, but America's casinos are humming right along, recording the best month in their history in March. The American Gaming Association, the gambling industry's national trade group, said Wednesday that U.S....
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
US News and World Report

John Irving, Yiyun Li Excerpts Featured in Free E-Collection

NEW YORK (AP) — Upcoming fiction from John Irving, Yiyun Li and Elizabeth McCracken will be among 59 works excerpted in a free e-book compilation released by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch. “Buzz Books 2022: Fall/Winter” was available for download Tuesday on Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com and other online...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
ARTnews

The Venice Biennale’s History of Surrealism Has a Eurocentrism Problem

Click here to read the full article. There has never been a Venice Biennale like the current one. Of its 213 artists, more than 90 percent identify as women or as gender nonconforming, a fact which has justly been celebrated. Its curator, Cecilia Alemani, has chosen to focus on Surrealism and the ways artists working today are breathing new life into it. Dotted throughout are sections devoted to Surrealism and related movements of years past, and the overwhelming amount of non-male artists included in them is one vital way of rewriting the movement’s history. But there is one problem: even after...
VISUAL ART
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy