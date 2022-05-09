ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Eastbound I-270 at river reduced to 1 lane all week long

By The Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXs8M_0fYFS5JF00

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on eastbound Interstate 270 over the Mississippi River. Beginning Monday. the eastbound right lane will be closed and traffic will be reduced to one lane between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. These daily closures are expected to continue until Friday.

The entrance ramp from Riverview Drive in Missouri to I-270 eastbound will also be closed during this time. A detour will be marked for this closure. All other entrance and exit ramps near this location will remain open during construction.

Additionally, the work from last week on westbound I-270 over the Mississippi River has been completed ahead of schedule and no further lane closures will be necessary. These lane closures are necessary to allow IDOT Day Labor forces to complete essential repairs
necessary for this structure.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow IDOT on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction
details on IDOT’s traveler information map on www.gettingaroundillinois.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Construction starts Monday on 203 at WWT Raceway

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Route 203 between Ohio Street and Interstates 55/70 in St. Clair County will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, weather permitting. These restrictions will be between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. and flaggers will be utilized to maintain traffic. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs at the entrance of the World Wide Technology Raceway and is expected to be completed by May 13.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

At least 20 more new homes could come to Maryville

Maryville's village trustees passed a variety of items at Wednesday's meeting, including two annexations and what may become a new, 20-home subdivision. First up was an ordinance annexing and zoning nine acres at 7269 West Main Street, which is currently outside village limits and contiguous to the village's western border. CPO Investments, LLC, led by Cade Osborn, filed a written petition to annex acreage that is currently zoned agricultural. It is across from Fox Mill Estates and adjacent to Blackburn Manor, which is to the east.  "As far as new developments, there may be a couple of new subdivisions along West Main Street in the near future," said Mayor Craig Short Wednesday. "There is a concept [for] a small subdivision going in across from Fox Mill Estates (18 to 20 houses)."
MARYVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
824
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy