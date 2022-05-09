Eastbound I-270 at river reduced to 1 lane all week long

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on eastbound Interstate 270 over the Mississippi River. Beginning Monday. the eastbound right lane will be closed and traffic will be reduced to one lane between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. These daily closures are expected to continue until Friday.

The entrance ramp from Riverview Drive in Missouri to I-270 eastbound will also be closed during this time. A detour will be marked for this closure. All other entrance and exit ramps near this location will remain open during construction.

Additionally, the work from last week on westbound I-270 over the Mississippi River has been completed ahead of schedule and no further lane closures will be necessary. These lane closures are necessary to allow IDOT Day Labor forces to complete essential repairs

necessary for this structure.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow IDOT on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction

details on IDOT’s traveler information map on www.gettingaroundillinois.com/