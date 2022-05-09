Man arrested in 2021 fatal east Columbus club stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An arrest has been made in a fatal June 2021 stabbing at an east Columbus gentlemen’s club.
Columbus police announced Tuesday that Warren S. Tucker, 34, has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Clyde Woods Jr., 34.Police identify two Ohio State University students in deadly overdose
According to police, officers were called to the Columbus Confidential club, located on the 1900 block of Lake Club Drive, at approximately 2:25 a.m. on June 12, 2021, where they located Woods suffering from a stab wound.
Woods was later pronounced dead at Mount Carmel East Hospital.
According to online court records, Tucker is facing charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and murder.
